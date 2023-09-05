Joe Jonas Proudly Shows Off His Wedding Ring After Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors Emerge
Is Joe Jonas making a statement? After the singer, 34, reportedly hired a divorce lawyer amid his marriage to Sophie Turner, he took to Instagram to proudly show off his wedding band.
In a photo posted on Monday, September 4, the musician sported a graphic T-shirt and jeans as he looked into the camera. Of course, people couldn't help but zone in on his hand.
One person wrote, "Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao," while another said, "he really said: here’s the ring. now shut up."
A third person added, "Divorce rumors silenced with one photo 😅."
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who share two daughters, apparently have been going through a tough time, an insider revealed to TMZ. The pair have had "serious problems" for the last six months, and the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner has been taking care of the tots "pretty much all the time" even though he's currently on tour withs his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.
However, the actress, 27, seemed to put the rumors to rest — for now — as she was spotted at the musical artist's show in Texas.
"BREAKING UPDATE: not only is Joe wearing his ring tonight in AUSTIN BUT SOPHIE IS THERE I REPEAT SOPHIE IS IN THE BUILDING," the caption of a photo uploaded to social media read.
Additionally, the handsome hunk was also spotted wearing his wedding ring while taking a break from his tour. "Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow 🤘," he captioned a photo of himself with Nick and Kevin via Instagram.
The couple got married twice in 2019 — once in Las Vegas and another time in France, but Turner, who is from the U.K., admitted it hasn't been easy to move to America. "I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back," she told Elle in May 2022.