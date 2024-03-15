'Super Happy' Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Weren't Expecting for Things to Get Serious So Quickly': Source
Caitlin O’Connor is no rebound!
According to a source, Joe Manganiello — who finalized his divorce from Sofía Vergara in February after their July 2023 split — has been really enjoying his romance with the Winning Game: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 34.
Apparently, the duo is “very affectionate” toward one another, and they're constantly “looking out for each other” as their relationship blossoms.
“They weren’t expecting for things to get serious so quickly but it’s only a good thing,” the insider said of the couple, who were first romantically linked in September 2023.
“[They’re] super, super happy together,” the source added.
As for how Manganiello, 47, took his seven-year marriage to the Modern Family star ending, the insider spilled, “Joe was pretty broken up when the divorce happened but he’s in a good place. With their differences, he and Sofía both knew it was time to move on.”
As OK! previously reported, another source revealed the lovebirds are still head over heels for one another after making their red carpet debut in December 2023 and going Instagram official last month.
"They're in the honeymoon stage and in complete and utter bliss," the insider explained. "They’ve been traveling together, going out on fun date nights, and having the best time. They're looking forward to taking more trips together and continuing to make memories as a couple."
They continued, "[Manganiello and O’Connor] both feel like they have finally found the right person and are excited about the future. They share the same goals and are very honest and open with each other."
Hopefully the celebs’ mutual “goals” include kids, as Vergara previously cited her disinterest in having a baby as the reason for her marriage’s demise.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," the 51-year-old said in a January interview.
"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she explained.
While the Magic Mike alum has yet to have any children, Vergara is already a mother to son Manolo, 32, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez in 1991 before their split in 1993.
"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she added.
"If love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children," she said. "I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things."
"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do," Vergara concluded.
