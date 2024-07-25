Joe Manganiello, 47, Says Having Kids Is 'Definitely on the Docket' After Sofía Vergara Split
Joe Manganiello is certain he has what it takes to be an A+ dad.
During a recent guest appearance on the "Podcrushed" podcast, the Magic Mike star opened up about his strong desire to have children while chatting with hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kaveli and Sophie Ansari.
While he loves being the "fun uncle" to his brother's two little girls, Manganiello emphasized: "It's something that's definitely on the docket, you know, at some point."
"You mean to have kids?" the Gossip Girl actor asked for clarification, to which Manganiello confirmed, "Yeah. For sure."
"That was never not on the table," said the 47-year-old — whose recent divorce from his wife of seven years, Sofía Vergara, occurred in part due to the Modern Family actress not wanting to welcome another child.
"At every stage in life that was always, you know, that was something that was always talked about. That was always on the forefront of any serious relationship that I got into," Manganiello insisted. "I've always wanted to be a father."
Plus, the True Blood star has "big dad energy," he joked, noting: "I think I have a lot to give in that department."
Perhaps Manganiello's girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, can help her man live out his dreams.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Joe Manganiello Insists Wanting Kids Wasn't the Reason He Divorced Ex-Wife Sofía Vergara: 'Simply Not True'
- Sofía Vergara's New Boyfriend Justin Saliman 'Checks Off All the Things She Wants in a Partner' After Joe Manganiello Divorce
- Sofía Vergara Jokes She's 'Recycling' Her Joe Manganiello Tattoo to Honor New Boyfriend Justin Saliman
The Deal or No Deal Island host went Instagram official with the Rideshare actress, 34, on Valentine's Day back in February, with a source recently revealing the couple has already discussed Manganiello's desire to have children.
"Joe and Caitlin have a good partnership," the insider spilled to a news publication earlier this month. "The 'kids conversation' has been something that Joe and Caitlin have both had to navigate now because of Sofía's statements, which make it seem like Joe is only in the relationship to have kids and that he is with Caitlin because she's of 'child-bearing years.'"
The confidante emphasized how Manganiello "would not enter that kind of relationship" as it would be unfair to all parties involved.
Manganiello himself recently spoke out against claims previously made by his ex-wife that their marriage only ended because Vergara refused to have a baby. (The America's Got Talent judge is already a mom to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.)
"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half," Manganiello revealed of him and Vergara during an interview published July 16, as OK! previously reported.
He continued: "And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'"
"I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't," Manganiello insisted, alleging the divorce occurred after "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."
People spoke to a source about Manganiello and O'Connor discussing the topic of kids.