Joe Manganiello Is 'Crazy in Love' With Caitlin O'Connor After Divorce: 'They Talk About Building a Future Together'

joe manganiello caitlin oconnorpp
Source: @CAITLIN__OCONNORINSTAGRAM
By:

Mar. 24 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Joe Manganiello, 47, and Caitlin O'Connor, 34, are on cloud nine!

The happy couple, who reportedly began dating around September 2023, are already beginning to talk about "building a future together and starting a family," according to a source.

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce ig
Source: @caitlin_oconnor/instagram

Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello made their red carpet debut in December 2023.

"Joe wants to be a dad really bad," the source added of the reason the romance is moving so quickly. "Joe is very old-fashioned and would like to marry Caitlin before she gets pregnant. His friends say he’s crazy in love and will definitely be popping the question soon."

As OK! previously reported, O'Connor and Manganiello sparked rumors of romance only a few months after news broke about the True Blood actor's split from ex Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage.

joe caitlin
Source: @joemanganiello/instagram

Joe and Caitlin have been together since around September 2023.

The Modern Family star later shared they decided to divorce because "he wanted to have kids" but Vergara, 51, didn't want to be an "old mom."

She already has 32-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who she welcomed with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez when she was only 19 years old.

"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore," Vergara explained in an interview. "I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

vanityfair sofiavegrara
Source: mega

Sofia Vergara explained their marriage ended because Manganiello wanted to have kids.

As for the Deal or No Deal Island host, "Joe was pretty broken up when the divorce happened but he’s in a good place," an insider said. "With their differences, he and Sofía both knew it was time to move on."

Despite one marriage ending, Manganiello and O'Connor are reportedly already "in the honeymoon stage" and in "complete and utter bliss" with each other.

"They’ve been traveling together, going out on fun date nights, and having the best time," the source gushed of the new couple. "They're looking forward to taking more trips together and continuing to make memories as a couple."

sofia vergara done best move on joe manganiello divorce
Source: MEGA

The former couple tied the knot in 2015.

"[Manganiello and O’Connor] both feel like they have finally found the right person and are excited about the future," the source added. "They share the same goals and are very honest and open with each other."

"They weren’t expecting for things to get serious so quickly but it’s only a good thing," another source dished. "[They’re] super, super happy together."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with Life & Style about Manganiello and O'Connor's relationship.

