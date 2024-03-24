Joe Manganiello Is 'Crazy in Love' With Caitlin O'Connor After Divorce: 'They Talk About Building a Future Together'

"Joe wants to be a dad really bad," the source added of the reason the romance is moving so quickly. "Joe is very old-fashioned and would like to marry Caitlin before she gets pregnant. His friends say he’s crazy in love and will definitely be popping the question soon."

As OK! previously reported, O'Connor and Manganiello sparked rumors of romance only a few months after news broke about the True Blood actor's split from ex Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage.