Sofía Vergara Is Jealous Joe Manganiello's New Girlfriend Is Cuddling Up to Former Couple's Dog Bubbles: 'Makes Her Sick'

Ruff life for Sofía Vergara! After the actress split from Joe Manganiello in July, he's moved on with Caitlin O’Connor, 34 — and the Columbia native is upset O'Connor now has access to the former couple's dog, Bubbles.

“Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous,” claimed the source. “She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick.”