Sofía Vergara Is Jealous Joe Manganiello's New Girlfriend Is Cuddling Up to Former Couple's Dog Bubbles: 'Makes Her Sick'

sofia vergara furious joe new girlfriend cuddling dog pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 2 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ruff life for Sofía Vergara! After the actress split from Joe Manganiello in July, he's moved on with Caitlin O’Connor, 34 — and the Columbia native is upset O'Connor now has access to the former couple's dog, Bubbles.

“Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous,” claimed the source. “She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick.”

sofia vergara furious joe new girlfriend cuddling dog
Source: mega

The actress is back on the market following her divorce.

As part of the divorce, the Griselda star, 51, gave up custody of the 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix to the actor, 47.

Vergara previously boasted about her close relationship with the pup. “She was supposed to be my dog,” she joked to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in 2012. “She arrived to the house and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe and that’s all she wanted!”

sofia vergara furious joe new girlfriend cuddling dog
Source: mega

The former flames split in 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the Magic Mike alum recently went Instagram official with his new lady on February 18 when he shared a glimpse inside his Valentine's Day celebrations.

"The week in review…As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday, February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up…I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend…Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul…And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin… ❤️," Manganiello captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.

sofia vergara dog joemanganielloig
Source: @joemanganiello/instagram

The duo shared their dog Bubbles.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
The former flames, who split in July 2023, didn't expect their love story to end this way.

“Sofía didn’t want a divorce, it broke her heart, but she says that’s life," another source shared.

"She’s done her best to move on and is bouncing back," the insider explained of the brunette beauty. "Friends say she seems happier than ever, and the secret is her positive and upbeat attitude."

sofia vergara furious joe new girlfriend cuddling dog
Source: mega

The actor is now seeing Caitlin O’Connor.

Though the Modern Family star might think about her ex from time to time, "she’s distracting herself with work, seeing old friends and rediscovering hobbies," the source said.

"She may fall from time to time, but she always gets back up, brushes herself off and moves on," they added.

Star spoke to the source.

