Joe Manganiello Officially Files for Divorce From Sofía Vergara, Prenup in Place
Two days after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced they were going their separate ways after seven years of marriage, the actor has officially filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
According to documents, the 46-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split, in addition to listing July 2, 2023, as the date of separation.
In the filing, it noted that there's a prenup in place, and their separate property will remain theirs. He also said that each party pays for their attorney's fees.
As OK! previously reported, the former flames made their big announcement on July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the duo said in their joint statement.
Since the Modern Family star, 51, is worth a whopping $180 million, she made sure there was in ironclad prenup in place before they got married in 2015.
Though the two seemed happy, there was trouble brewing behind the scenes, as the brunette beauty loved to go out on the town.
“Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," a source dished. “Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."
For now, Vergara seems to be enjoying the single life as she's been living it up in Italy with her pals.
"On vacation like everyone else I get a bit of a hand with food, drinks, shopping 😂😂😂 but with the sun on the face I don't play! @toty☀️☀️☀️," she captioned some gorgeous photos of herself promoting her sunscreen line.
