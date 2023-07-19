Sofía Vergara Made Joe Manganiello Sign Ironclad Prenup in Order to Protect Her Huge Fortune Before Their 2015 Wedding
Sofía Vergara won't be giving up her fortune in the divorce, according to reports.
The Modern Family alum, who is worth a whopping $180 million, apparently made her soon-to-be ex Joe Manganiello, who is worth around $40 million, sign an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot in 2015. The former lovers signed a $100-million prenup to protect their assets in the event of a split.
According to Vergara, she spearheaded the legal paperwork before the two said "I do" when speaking with Howard Stern about the topic. In the interview, she shared that Manganiello told her to "Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want."
The Colombian-American actress racked up her large fortune while starring in 11 seasons of Modern Family. Forbes reported that Vergara made $500,000 per episode at the height of the show's popularity in which seasons lasted about 22 episodes. After her time as Gloria, she moved onto America's Got Talent where she was rumored to be making about $10 million per season.
In comparison, Manganiello has a smaller fortune, which he collected while acting in True Blood and Magic Mike.
As OK! previously reported, the married couple of seven years announced their split on Monday, July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the duo said in their joint statement.
While this was a shocker for many, sources close to the stars claimed their relationship had been rocky for a while.
"Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider divulged.
"Sofía and Joe have been living separate lives. They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," a second source added about the end of the pair's romance.
"Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home," they explained.
