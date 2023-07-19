Sofía Vergara Made Joe Manganiello Sign Ironclad Prenup in Order to Protect Her Huge Fortune Before Their 2015 Wedding

In comparison, Manganiello has a smaller fortune, which he collected while acting in True Blood and Magic Mike.

As OK! previously reported, the married couple of seven years announced their split on Monday, July 17.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the duo said in their joint statement.

While this was a shocker for many, sources close to the stars claimed their relationship had been rocky for a while.