Living It Up: Single Sofía Vergara Goes on Italian Vacation After Shock Divorce Announcement From Joe Manganiello
All good over here! Sofía Vergara is totally thriving after her shocking divorce from Joe Manganiello.
The brunette bombshell appeared to be in great spirits for the last day of her girls' trip to Italy, as she flooded social media with iconic content from the lavish vacation just hours after releasing an official statement about her split on Monday, July 17.
"Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!! 😁😁," Vergara gushed over her dreamy Italian holiday — which occurred in celebration of the America's Got Talent judge's 51st birthday.
Vergara absolutely stunned in a blue leopard print one piece, as the Modern Family star wore her hair naturally down and opted for light glam.
Vergara later changed into a dress for what seemed to be the lovely ladies' final evening out in Europe. The Hot Pursuit actress was all smiles throughout the fun-filled day — and likely appreciated being surrounded by a loving support system after breaking news about her split.
The newly single star quickly got frisky, however, as she teased her cheeky bottom in a video of the Hollywood hottie stumbling across a lounge chair.
Vergara's fans quickly filled her comments section in awe of the Columbian actress' breathtaking beauty, while pointing out she was on the market for the first time since 2014 — when she first met Manganiello at a White House Correspondents' Dinner and started dating him shortly after.
"This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Vergara's Modern Family costar Julie Bowen wrote, as another added, "Everything your ex lost, mamasitaaa 😍."
Other Instagram users couldn't help but notice the timing of her recent drool-worthy photoshoots, with one person stating, "Obviously just divorced… I was thinking something changed for these posts to start appearing 😂😂😂," and another joking, "Wow imagine being Joe🔥."
Vergara and Manganiello revealed their "difficult decision to divorce" in a joint statement shared to the public on Monday afternoon.
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the exes expressed.