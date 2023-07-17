Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split: Couple Announces 'Difficult' Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike star announced on Monday, July 17.

Sources close to the estranged couple hinted that trouble had been brewing in paradise for quite some time. "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider spilled.