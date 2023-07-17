Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split: Couple Announces 'Difficult' Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage
And another Hollywood couple bites the dust!
In a joint statement, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirmed that they have decided to end their marriage after seven years together.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike star announced on Monday, July 17.
Sources close to the estranged couple hinted that trouble had been brewing in paradise for quite some time. "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider spilled.
A second source added of the end of Vergara and Manganiello's romance, "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives. They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones."
"Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home," the insider noted.
Fans began to speculate about the apparent lack of love between the usual PDA-loving pair after Manganiello shared an uninspiring birthday post for his then-wife. "!!Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!! ('Happy Birthday Sofía')," he penned alongside a snap of Vergara, who was in Italy with pals ringing in her special day sans wedding ring.
"Is anyone else wondering where’s Joe?” one social media user questioned, while another chimed in, “Wondering where her husband is, he hasn’t shown up in any of the photos of videos.”
