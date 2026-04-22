Donald Trump Called 'Politically Homeless' Joe Rogan a 'Liberal' During White House Visit
April 22 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Podcaster Joe Rogan joked about President Donald Trump describing him as "a little bit more liberal" than himself during an event at the White House on April 18.
The comment was made in a lighthearted, joking manner while the two were together in the Oval Office for the signing of an executive order fast-tracking research into therapeutic psychedelics.
Despite Rogan's recent vocal criticisms of the Trump administration's foreign policy — specifically regarding the war in Iran — the interaction appeared cordial.
Trump praised medical psychedelics proponent Rogan as an "amazing guy" and credited him for initiating the executive order.
"We all respect Joe, and he's a little bit more liberal than I am. That's okay. I have a lot of friends who are liberal," Trump said during the event.
Rogan later confirmed on his podcast that the president was "ribbing" him and that their interactions, including a seemingly intense conversation at a recent UFC fight, were friendly and focused on policy progress.
The "liberal" label follows Rogan's public descriptions of the administration's military actions as "insane" and "terrifying.”
Rogan and comedian Luis J. Gomez discussed a viral backlash from "people online" following Rogan's visit.
Critics expressed frustration over perceived hypocrisy, noting that Rogan had previously described himself as "politically homeless" before appearing alongside the president he had recently criticized.
“So, you saw that thing I had to do at the White House the other day?” Rogan asked.
“I did see it. People are pissed,” Gomez said.
When Rogan asked who, the comedian replied, “I don’t know, people online,” to which Rogan added, “What, because I was at the White House?”
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“Yeah, they’re like, ‘Yo Joe, you can’t be at the f------- White House. Joe, you said you were f-------- politically homeless,” Gomez quipped.
"I am! He joked about it! He called me a liberal, during the whole thing,” Rogan quipped before going into a Trump impression, adding, “He’s like, ‘Joe, he’s very liberal!'"
The former Fear Factor host turned powerful manosphere podcaster is generally considered a libertarian or centrist, holding a mix of socially liberal and economically centrist or conservative views, rather than being a strict liberal or conservative. He has supported Bernie Sanders and universal healthcare, yet has also endorsed Trump and opposed vaccine mandates.
He broke sharply from the president over his handling of immigration and the Epstein files, about which he said, “It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real, this is all a hoax. This is not a hoax.”
His departure from Trump has grown more notable as he has described the aging president as “nutty.”
"Trump’s behavior has turned 'nutty' — and it's about age,” Rogan said in March, adding more recently that his actions in Iran have really turned him and much of the MAGA base off.
“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on... I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” he said.