Politics Donald Trump Called 'Politically Homeless' Joe Rogan a 'Liberal' During White House Visit Source: MEGA 'Politcally homeless' podcaster Joe Rogan confirmed that Donald Trump called him a 'liberal' after he blasted his war in Iran. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Joe Rogan joked about President Donald Trump describing him as "a little bit more liberal" than himself during an event at the White House on April 18. The comment was made in a lighthearted, joking manner while the two were together in the Oval Office for the signing of an executive order fast-tracking research into therapeutic psychedelics. Despite Rogan's recent vocal criticisms of the Trump administration's foreign policy — specifically regarding the war in Iran — the interaction appeared cordial.

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Joe Rogan just debuted his Trump impression while telling the story of how President Trump personally ROASTED him for being a liberal during his Oval Office visit.



ROGAN: “So, you saw that thing I had to do at the White House the other day?”



GOMEZ: “I did see it. People are… pic.twitter.com/6tLMhJTYkJ — Overton (@overton_news) April 21, 2026 Source: @overton_news/X Donald Trump met with Joe Rogan at the White House.

Trump praised medical psychedelics proponent Rogan as an "amazing guy" and credited him for initiating the executive order. "We all respect Joe, and he's a little bit more liberal than I am. That's okay. I have a lot of friends who are liberal," Trump said during the event. Rogan later confirmed on his podcast that the president was "ribbing" him and that their interactions, including a seemingly intense conversation at a recent UFC fight, were friendly and focused on policy progress.

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan said he was 'politically homeless.'

The "liberal" label follows Rogan's public descriptions of the administration's military actions as "insane" and "terrifying.” Rogan and comedian Luis J. Gomez discussed a viral backlash from "people online" following Rogan's visit. Critics expressed frustration over perceived hypocrisy, noting that Rogan had previously described himself as "politically homeless" before appearing alongside the president he had recently criticized. “So, you saw that thing I had to do at the White House the other day?” Rogan asked. “I did see it. People are pissed,” Gomez said. When Rogan asked who, the comedian replied, “I don’t know, people online,” to which Rogan added, “What, because I was at the White House?”

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Source: MEGA Joe Rogan spoke about the White House visit on his podcast.

“Yeah, they’re like, ‘Yo Joe, you can’t be at the f------- White House. Joe, you said you were f-------- politically homeless,” Gomez quipped. "I am! He joked about it! He called me a liberal, during the whole thing,” Rogan quipped before going into a Trump impression, adding, “He’s like, ‘Joe, he’s very liberal!'" The former Fear Factor host turned powerful manosphere podcaster is generally considered a libertarian or centrist, holding a mix of socially liberal and economically centrist or conservative views, rather than being a strict liberal or conservative. He has supported Bernie Sanders and universal healthcare, yet has also endorsed Trump and opposed vaccine mandates.

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan is upset about the ongoing war.