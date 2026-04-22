or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Called 'Politically Homeless' Joe Rogan a 'Liberal' During White House Visit

split of Joe Rogan & Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

'Politcally homeless' podcaster Joe Rogan confirmed that Donald Trump called him a 'liberal' after he blasted his war in Iran.

April 22 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Podcaster Joe Rogan joked about President Donald Trump describing him as "a little bit more liberal" than himself during an event at the White House on April 18.

The comment was made in a lighthearted, joking manner while the two were together in the Oval Office for the signing of an executive order fast-tracking research into therapeutic psychedelics.

Despite Rogan's recent vocal criticisms of the Trump administration's foreign policy — specifically regarding the war in Iran — the interaction appeared cordial.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @overton_news/X

Donald Trump met with Joe Rogan at the White House.

Trump praised medical psychedelics proponent Rogan as an "amazing guy" and credited him for initiating the executive order.

"We all respect Joe, and he's a little bit more liberal than I am. That's okay. I have a lot of friends who are liberal," Trump said during the event.

Rogan later confirmed on his podcast that the president was "ribbing" him and that their interactions, including a seemingly intense conversation at a recent UFC fight, were friendly and focused on policy progress.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Joe Rogan said he was 'politically homeless.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan said he was 'politically homeless.'

The "liberal" label follows Rogan's public descriptions of the administration's military actions as "insane" and "terrifying.”

Rogan and comedian Luis J. Gomez discussed a viral backlash from "people online" following Rogan's visit.

Critics expressed frustration over perceived hypocrisy, noting that Rogan had previously described himself as "politically homeless" before appearing alongside the president he had recently criticized.

“So, you saw that thing I had to do at the White House the other day?” Rogan asked.

“I did see it. People are pissed,” Gomez said.

When Rogan asked who, the comedian replied, “I don’t know, people online,” to which Rogan added, “What, because I was at the White House?”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Joe Rogan spoke about the White House visit on his podcast.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan spoke about the White House visit on his podcast.

“Yeah, they’re like, ‘Yo Joe, you can’t be at the f------- White House. Joe, you said you were f-------- politically homeless,” Gomez quipped.

"I am! He joked about it! He called me a liberal, during the whole thing,” Rogan quipped before going into a Trump impression, adding, “He’s like, ‘Joe, he’s very liberal!'"

The former Fear Factor host turned powerful manosphere podcaster is generally considered a libertarian or centrist, holding a mix of socially liberal and economically centrist or conservative views, rather than being a strict liberal or conservative. He has supported Bernie Sanders and universal healthcare, yet has also endorsed Trump and opposed vaccine mandates.

image of Joe Rogan is upset about the ongoing war.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan is upset about the ongoing war.

He broke sharply from the president over his handling of immigration and the Epstein files, about which he said, “It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real, this is all a hoax. This is not a hoax.”

His departure from Trump has grown more notable as he has described the aging president as “nutty.”

"Trump’s behavior has turned 'nutty' — and it's about age,” Rogan said in March, adding more recently that his actions in Iran have really turned him and much of the MAGA base off.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on... I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.