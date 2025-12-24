or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Rogan
Politics

Joe Rogan Agrees 'Nutty' Donald Trump Is 'Losing It' Despite Endorsing President in 2024: 'How Is This Real?'

Split photo of Joe Rogan and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan might be having second thoughts about endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Profile Image

Dec. 24 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan seems to be having second thoughts after endorsing Donald Trump for president in November 2024.

A little more than one year after Rogan showed support for the Republican presidential candidate, the podcast host agreed with widespread claims Trump is declining cognitively.

During the Tuesday, December 23, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host concurred with guest Tom Segura — who declared Trump, 79, was "losing it."

Image of Joe Rogan agreed Donald Trump is 'losing it.'
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan agreed Donald Trump is 'losing it.'

"I think everybody does when you get to a certain age," Rogan confessed.

Segura specifically called out Trump recently honoring himself by renaming of the Kennedy Center, a move many experts have claimed to be illegal and a decision that triggered a lawsuit from Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

"That’s nutty," Rogan admitted before surprisingly shading Trump for the bizarre plaques he added to his White House "Presidential Walk of Fame" last week featuring insulting jabs at past American leaders.

Joe Rogan in Disbelief by Donald Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame'

Image of Joe Rogan called Donald Trump 'nutty.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan called Donald Trump 'nutty.'

"There’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the president’s names," Rogan mocked.

The media personality said after seeing the plaques, Rogan thought to himself, "How is this real?"

Among presidents with the most insulting captions was former President Joe Biden's, whose plaque read: "One Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History."

Joe Rogan

Image of Donald Trump has faced criticism for installing insulting plaques beneath his 'Presidential Walk of Fame' at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has faced criticism for installing insulting plaques beneath his 'Presidential Walk of Fame' at the White House.

Meanwhile, ex-POTUS Barack Obama's plaque referred to him as "one of the most divisive political figures in American History."

"How are you allowed to do that?" Rogan asked — a question many have asked in response to multiple moves Trump has made since returning to the White House in January.

Rogan suggested Trump hire a "right-hand man," who could tell him, "Sir, I understand the motive..." before advising U.S. commander-in-chief not to make his concerning ideas a reality.

Joe Rogan Suggests Donald Trump's Stress 'Broke His Brain'

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Tom Segura appeared on the December 23 episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

The UFC commentator didn't completely slam Trump, however, as he noted the great deal of pressure the president has been under in recent years.

"The stress of going through what that guy went through, where they were trying to jail him when they were going after him with the Russia thing, the Russia hoax, and all that s---. Like they were trying everything they could to destroy him, just that alone’s gotta break your brain," Rogan thought.

"And then they took a shot at him," he mentioned of the July 2024 incident in which Thomas Matthew Crooks unleashed bullets at Trump during a rally for his presidential campaign in Butler, Penn. The would-be assassin was gunned down by a Secret Service sniper who was positioned on a roof overlooking the event.

Joe Rogan Savagely Trolls Bill Clinton Over Epstein Files

Image of Joe Rogan called out Bill Clinton after the DOJ's release of the Epstein files.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan called out Bill Clinton after the DOJ's release of the Epstein files.

While Rogan didn't go too far criticizing Trump, he didn't hold back when bashing former President Bill Clinton following the Democratic politician's statement responding to the Department of Justice's partial release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In his statement, Clinton demanded Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to "immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph" of himself.

"This is like the killer pretending to be the detective," the podcaster snubbed. '"We have got to solve this crime. We do not know who!'"

"This is the killer joining the search party," Segura echoed.

Rogan teased Clinton for images already released by the DOJ, trolling: "We got photos of you in a hot tub, buddy."

