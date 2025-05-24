Joe Rogan Stirs Controversy by Defending Kanye West's 'Kinda Catchy' Pro-Hitler Song

West, who has made headlines in the past for his inflammatory remarks about Jewish people, shared songs titled "Heil Hitler" and "WW3" on the social media platform X earlier this month.

Despite platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud swiftly removing West's content, the songs amassed significant attention on X, illustrating a worrying trend of hate speech proliferating in right-wing circles.

According to reports, West's account on X – verified as an organization – had earned millions of views, with videos featuring his pro-Nazi anthem rapidly circulating among users.