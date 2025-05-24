Joe Rogan Stirs Controversy by Defending Kanye West's 'Kinda Catchy' Pro-Hitler Song
In a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," popular podcast host Joe Rogan found himself amidst a burgeoning controversy after expressing support for Kanye West's latest song, which openly praises Adolf Hitler.
This public endorsement of West's tune – deemed "kinda catchy" by Rogan – raises questions about the boundaries of free speech and the implications of promoting hate speech in the public sphere.
West, who has made headlines in the past for his inflammatory remarks about Jewish people, shared songs titled "Heil Hitler" and "WW3" on the social media platform X earlier this month.
Despite platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud swiftly removing West's content, the songs amassed significant attention on X, illustrating a worrying trend of hate speech proliferating in right-wing circles.
According to reports, West's account on X – verified as an organization – had earned millions of views, with videos featuring his pro-Nazi anthem rapidly circulating among users.
Rogan's conversation with comedian Tom Segura during the podcast episode clearly signaled a precarious balancing act between condemning hate speech and seemingly validating West's provocative statements.
"It's the ultimate pushing back," Rogan asserted, prompting Segura to label the catchy nature of the song as problematic.
"That's the problem with it," Segura remarked, pointing out the dangerous implications of normalizing such rhetoric.
Rogan elaborated on the viral nature of the song, claiming that banning it may ironically add to its appeal.
"Then it kind of supports what he says, which is that there's this concerted effort if you talk about Jewish people, that they're going to remove you from everything," Rogan stated.
This isn't the first time Rogan has faced scrutiny for defending contentious figures and their viewpoints.
In past discussions, he has been criticized for amplifying extremist theories and trends without sufficient condemnation.
Critics have raised concerns that Rogan's platform serves as a conduit for dangerous ideologies under the guise of comedy and free speech.
Senior editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Zeitchik, noted that the podcast is "an active way of denying basic truths about history and science through the clever curation of guests."
West's recent musical foray comes on the heels of a contentious relationship with the media and the entertainment industry. His outspoken love for Hitler has drawn condemnation from various groups.
The shocking influence of such statements on less educated individuals cannot be ignored, and Segura aptly articulated this concern during the conversation, stating, "You really want people just to walk around, be like, 'you know what's tight, man? Heil Hitler.' It's f------ insane."
As Rogan continued to explore the implications of free expression, he stated, "I want to say this carefully because I want to say real clearly I don't support people saying that. I don't think it's a good thing to say."
This disclaimer, however, does little to quell the effect his platform has on listeners, particularly those who may interpret the podcast as an endorsement of such ideologies.
West's growing notoriety is compounded by his insistence on victimhood while perpetuating harmful stereotypes. His behavior raises urgent questions about the responsibility of influential personalities in curbing hate speech. In a larger context, the discussions surrounding the normalization of antisemitism and other forms of hate are critical in the current socio-political climate.
Rogan himself has acknowledged the significant viewership of West's song, presenting it as a double-edged sword.