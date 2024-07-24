Joe Rogan Called Out for Spreading Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Donald Trump's Almost Assassination
Joe Rogan was called out on his infamous podcast after he began to spread conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump earlier this month.
During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the host told comedian Sam Morril that when it comes to the shooter, "the more you read about it, the more you're, like, 'What is going on?'"
"They knew that there was a suspicious person 10 minutes before Trump went on stage; they still let him go on stage. They saw him on the f------ roof, and they didn't engage. They saw him on the roof with a rifle," Rogan added. "They wouldn't put Secret Service agents on the roof because they said there was a slope to the roof, and it would be dangerous."
While discussing government agencies, the former Fear Factor host clarified that he was "not accusing anybody of anything" but reiterated that "they have organized assassinations before."
He continued going down the rabbit hole, telling Morril, "They like to do is have some f------ loser kill the president, and then they kill the f------ loser, and that's a wrap. This kid kind of, like, stops all the leads."
"if I was some shadowy intelligence agency that did these, you know, undercover operations that are a little sketchy, I'd find kids like [the shooter]," he continued. "That's your moneymaker. That's how you do it."
The podcast host continued to rant about the questions surrounding the incident, leading Morril to get uncomfortable and ask, "So now you are saying conspiracy?" This prompted Rogan to bring up the parallels and questions surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
- Joe Rogan Claims He Has a Bigger Audience Than CNN After Accusing Network of Doctoring His COVID Video
- Joe Rogan Slams 'The View' as a 'Rabies-Infested Hen House' After His Podcast Guest Got Into On-Air Spat With Sunny Hostin
- Joe Rogan Defends His Friend Tucker Carlson After Critics Call Him 'Very Odd': 'Not a Bad Guy'
At a rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13, Crooks opened fire on Trump.
The former president was struck in his right ear but was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents. One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured in the incident.
The Secret Service shot and killed the gunman, who fired from the roof of a building near the rally venue.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following intense scrutiny during a hearing, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation.
"I take full responsibility for the security lapse. In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director," Cheatle said in a letter.
Lawmakers criticized the agency for allowing Trump to continue his speech despite suspicions about a potential threat in the vicinity.