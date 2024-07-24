Joe Rogan Called Out for Spreading Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Donald Trump's Almost Assassination

While discussing government agencies, the former Fear Factor host clarified that he was "not accusing anybody of anything" but reiterated that "they have organized assassinations before."

He continued going down the rabbit hole, telling Morril, "They like to do is have some f------ loser kill the president, and then they kill the f------ loser, and that's a wrap. This kid kind of, like, stops all the leads."

"if I was some shadowy intelligence agency that did these, you know, undercover operations that are a little sketchy, I'd find kids like [the shooter]," he continued. "That's your moneymaker. That's how you do it."

The podcast host continued to rant about the questions surrounding the incident, leading Morril to get uncomfortable and ask, "So now you are saying conspiracy?" This prompted Rogan to bring up the parallels and questions surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.