Joe Rogan Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Playing Golf' While the Market Tanked Due to the President Changing Up His Tariff Plan

The two joked about how the timing of the announcement and his recent trip to Palm Beach tarnished the president's public image as an "economic mastermind" determined to make other nations pay for taking American jobs.

Trump claimed on Monday, April 7, that he “won” a Senior Club Championship at one of his Florida courses over the weekend as market anxieties ran high.

"Somebody told me the other day, he was like, 'Is he playing checkers? Is he playing chess?'" White joked. "He’s playing golf!"

Rogan, who endorsed Trump last year after the then-candidate appeared on his podcast, agreed that the moment "reeked of absurdity."

"He's playing golf. Like, what does that mean? Everybody wants to think like there's some grand plan to it," he explained. "Well, I think the grand plan is, look, we remember back when — was it the '92 elections when Ross Perot was in?"

They continued to discuss the market and its relation to politics, as well as a plethora of other subject matter.