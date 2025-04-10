Joe Rogan Criticizes Donald Trump for 'Playing Golf' While the Market Tanked Due to the President Changing Up His Tariff Plan
Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan mocked Donald Trump for choosing to go to a golf tournament in Florida while the stock market plummeted due to his disastrous tariff announcement.
The host of the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and his guest, comedian Ron White, joked about how chaotic everything in the world — including the stock market — has become since then.
White said he didn’t follow much of the stock market news, prompting Rogan to agree with him.
"Don't follow the stock market right now. It’s so baffling, it’s so crazy, like, what is going on?" the podcaster asked. "The whole world is mad at us, Trump’s playing golf, and in between swings, he’s on the phone with presidents of countries. ‘We’re gonna need more money!'"
The two joked about how the timing of the announcement and his recent trip to Palm Beach tarnished the president's public image as an "economic mastermind" determined to make other nations pay for taking American jobs.
Trump claimed on Monday, April 7, that he “won” a Senior Club Championship at one of his Florida courses over the weekend as market anxieties ran high.
"Somebody told me the other day, he was like, 'Is he playing checkers? Is he playing chess?'" White joked. "He’s playing golf!"
Rogan, who endorsed Trump last year after the then-candidate appeared on his podcast, agreed that the moment "reeked of absurdity."
"He's playing golf. Like, what does that mean? Everybody wants to think like there's some grand plan to it," he explained. "Well, I think the grand plan is, look, we remember back when — was it the '92 elections when Ross Perot was in?"
They continued to discuss the market and its relation to politics, as well as a plethora of other subject matter.
Rogan also brought up how Canadians have "booed us over tariffs" during professional sporting events in which teams from both countries faced off.
"I just want America and Canada to get along. I think it’s ridiculous," he railed during his March 14 episode.
"We have to become friends with Canada again. This is so ridiculous," the star added. "This is the dumbest f------ feud."
The announcement of these tariffs came as part of a broader plan revealed by President Trump on what he called "Liberation Day."
His plan included a universal 10 percent tariff on all imports from countries and higher tariffs on several other nations.
As OK! previously reported, Trump announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs earlier this week, while continuing his trade war with China.
The stock markets worldwide have been affected by the U.S. government's tariff and trade announcement.