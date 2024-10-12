Donald Trump Slammed After Declaring November 5 'Liberation Day' for 'Occupied America' in Wild Rant

"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America," he wrote. "I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY."

He then said he will enact an "Operation Aurora" at the Federal Level to "expedite removals" of gang members from Colorado and "invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil."

"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" he concluded.