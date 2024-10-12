Donald Trump Slammed After Declaring November 5 'Liberation Day' for 'Occupied America' in Wild Rant
Donald Trump sparked concerns after he said that Election Day on November 5 will be "Liberation Day" for the United States.
The former president, 78, took to Truth Social on Friday, October 11, to repeat similar claims he made at a Colorado campaign event promising to "hunt down" and deport undocumented immigrants if he wins the 2024 election.
"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America," he wrote. "I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY."
He then said he will enact an "Operation Aurora" at the Federal Level to "expedite removals" of gang members from Colorado and "invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil."
"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" he concluded.
In a follow-up post, Trump explained he would be sending out "elite squads of ICE, border patrol, and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member, until there is not a single one left."
The controversial politician also said it would be an "automatic 10 years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they returned to the U.S., and called for the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."
"We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our Country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered," he continued. "We will reclaim our sovereignty—and Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore. I will liberate Colorado. I will give you back your freedom and your life!"
Following his promise of a "liberation day," Trump critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, said Election Day would actually be "liberation from Trump day."
A second person added, "Real liberation comes from democratic processes, not the fearmongering tactics Trump has long employed."
Others said he was getting "deeper and deeper into fascist rhetoric" territory and pointed out that Adolf Hitler also spoke about "liberating Germany" throughout his rise to power.
Another critic referenced Trump's upcoming sentencing hearing after being found guilty on 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.
"What he really means is, if he wins, it will be get out of jail day," the X user said.
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced after the November election.