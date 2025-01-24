Joe Rogan Claims He's Not a Republican Despite Donald Trump Endorsement: 'It Doesn't Make Sense to Be on a Team'
Joe Rogan admitted he doesn't consider himself a Republican or a Democrat, regardless of his public support of President Donald Trump.
On a recent installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, he said it "doesn't make sense" to him to "be on a team" as he shares beliefs on both sides of the political spectrum.
"I’m a human being and there’s a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe," he explained. "There’s a lot of things that they say that I say, that makes a lot of sense to me, and there’s a lot of things that the Republicans say [where] I say, that makes a lot of sense to me too."
"The idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it’s coming from the wrong team is just stupid," he continued. "These are bad faith arguments where you have to have a conversation with someone and pretend that what they’re saying is not logical because they’re supposed to be your opponent."
Rogan claimed that way of thinking doesn't "benefit" him or "anyone listening" at all and is "just stupid."
As OK! previously reported, Rogan, 57, officially endorsed Trump, 78, the day before the 2024 presidential election, crediting controversial tech mogul Elon Musk for convincing him.
"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be f-----. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," he said on X at the time. "For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump."
Prior to his endorsement, Rogan had the politician as a guest on his show. While he had good things to say about his talk with the POTUS, he confessed he had a tendency to dodge and deflect certain questions.
"He’s real good at — you ask him a question, and he starts to answer it, but then he takes you on a totally different route… But you got to bring him back in, but you got to be respectful," Rogan said after their sit-down. "He's got this ability to just keep going. This is what's crazy, like the podcast was three hours long."
Rogan was also present at Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20. However, he called the upscale political event "bizarre."