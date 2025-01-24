Joe Rogan Claims He's Not a Republican Despite Donald Trump Endorsement: 'It Doesn't Make Sense to Be on a Team'

"I’m a human being and there’s a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe," he explained. "There’s a lot of things that they say that I say, that makes a lot of sense to me, and there’s a lot of things that the Republicans say [where] I say, that makes a lot of sense to me too."

"The idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it’s coming from the wrong team is just stupid," he continued. "These are bad faith arguments where you have to have a conversation with someone and pretend that what they’re saying is not logical because they’re supposed to be your opponent."

Rogan claimed that way of thinking doesn't "benefit" him or "anyone listening" at all and is "just stupid."