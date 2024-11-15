Home > Politics > Joe Rogan Politics Joe Rogan Claims Several Celebrities Secretly Thanked Him for Endorsing President-Elect Donald Trump Because They 'Can't Do It' Themselves Source: @joerogan/YouTube Joe Rogan claimed to know several celebrities who are secretly supporters of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Does Donald Trump have an unknown army of celebrities who secretly support him? Joe Rogan claimed during a recent episode of his podcast that he was privately applauded by unnamed stars for endorsing the president-elect, as the unidentified A-listers feel they "can't do it" themselves and allegedly faced pressure to show support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Joe Rogan officially endorsed Donald Trump for president on the eve of the election.

"There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind. Do you know how many artists that have reached out to me that are, like, f------ hippies, man, like artists, like musicians, comedians that thanked me for endorsing Trump because they can’t do it," the commentator revealed during the Wednesday, November 13, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." According to Rogan: "They said they want to, but they don’t wanna be attacked. They can’t say it. They think the country is going in the wrong direction."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

"A lot of what people say, they say it because they don’t want people to attack them. They say it because they think that if they say it, it will clear them, they’ll be OK," he added, hinting some stars only vocalized praise for Harris out of fear they'd face immense backlash by fans if they didn't. Rogan, 57, claimed: "If you say you support 'x' — you might not even support 'x' — but if you say you support 'x,' you’re not going to get attacked and the right people will leave you alone or agree with you, and appreciate you or praise you."

Source: MEGA Several celebrities have spoken out against Donald Trump, while other stars have showed support for him.

The former television host's comments come after he officially endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 presidential election following Rogan's viral podcast interview with the Republican leader less than two weeks prior. On Monday, November 4, Rogan aired a 2.5-hour interview with Elon Musk, 53 — Trump's new right-hand man and co-head of the president-elect's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — before voicing his support for the pair via the Tesla founder's app X (formerly named Twitter).

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sat down for an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast in October.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be f-----. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," Rogan declared. "For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast." Trump, 78, was at his final rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., when Rogan uploaded his post, prompting the controversial businessman to tell the crowd: "It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me, is that great."