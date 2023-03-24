Joe Rogan Slams President Biden As A 'Goofy Old Politician' Who 'Lied About A Bunch Of Things'

Joe Rogan heaped praise on Donald Trump and tore apart potential election opponent Joe Biden in a sit-down with mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal on Wednesday, March 24.

During the chat, the media personality, who previously faced backlash for his blunt political opinions and controversial views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, called the current POTUS a liar and claimed he'd kept certain information about son Hunter Biden's laptop from hitting social media.