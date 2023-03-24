Joe Rogan Slams President Biden As A 'Goofy Old Politician' Who 'Lied About A Bunch Of Things'
Joe Rogan heaped praise on Donald Trump and tore apart potential election opponent Joe Biden in a sit-down with mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal on Wednesday, March 24.
During the chat, the media personality, who previously faced backlash for his blunt political opinions and controversial views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, called the current POTUS a liar and claimed he'd kept certain information about son Hunter Biden's laptop from hitting social media.
Referring to Trump's ongoing legal drama, Rogan declared, "That's how you know that he's doing something right."
"The one dude that's fighting for us, that’s actually for the people, they want to crucify him," he elaborated. "They just don’t want him president again."
The podcaster later turned the heat on Biden, calling him a "goofy old politician" who is "so old and so compromised," adding that he was "never an impressive guy" politically.
"He lied a lot about his record and his education background, he lied about a bunch of things," he continued, noting the 80-year-old has "been in that lying business forever."
Masvidal quickly chimed in to point out Biden's alleged involvement in covering up his embattled son's ongoing scandals.
"The China money that he’s been getting for years, hooking up his son, the computer — denying the computer — when it's like ‘Bro, you can see it!’" he exclaimed. "Before the FBI declared that this was real, I was already watching videos of him. Like, ‘Bro, how are you going to say this is not real? It’s all over the f***ing internet.’ … They suppressed it before the election."
"They suppressed it off of Twitter, and the fact that the liberals keep saying that there’s nothing to that, like, ‘What are you talking about?,'" Rogan replied, before pointing out that he didn't believe the public reaction would be the same if "Donald Trump Jr. was doing street crack with hookers in Vietnam and getting foot-jobs."
Masvidal added, "And getting $10 million from these places where he’s not equipped to have those types of jobs."
"Yes, he was getting money from China and Ukraine," Rogan continued. "I mean, it’s wild."
