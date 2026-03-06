Joe Scarborough Calls for 'Consequences' Following Prince Andrew's Arrest
March 6 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, voiced strong criticism directed at prominent Republicans after the arrest of Prince Andrew on February 26.
Scarborough, a former congressional Republican, emphasized the need for accountability regarding Jeffrey Epstein's conservative associates on American soil.
Scarborough's demands for "consequences" came after high-profile figures, including billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner, faced scrutiny. Wexner, who has significant ties to Epstein, was questioned by Congress following his repeated mentions in Epstein's files. Scarborough pointed out that these mentions do not imply guilt or wrongdoing.
The discussion intensified as Scarborough referenced Andrew's alleged involvement with Epstein. Andrew has faced accusations of having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, with arrangements made by Ghislaine Maxwell. Scarborough remarked on the arrest, stating, "They’re protecting Republicans."
- The View's Ana Navarro Blasts 'White, Rich and Powerful Men' for Protecting Each Other Ahead of House Vote to Release Epstein Files
- Fox News Host Challenges Donald Trump After President Claimed Epstein Files 'Exonerated' Him
- 'He's Said Some Really Strange Things': Joe Scarborough Is Perplexed After Donald Trump Declares Republicans 'Eat Their Young'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He juxtaposed the U.K.'s decisive action against Andrew with the perceived inaction of U.S. Republicans. Scarborough noted, "If somebody was hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein, there are consequences. No consequences here!" He criticized current Republican leaders for failing to address their connections to Epstein.
Scarborough expressed frustration, declaring that current congressional Republicans are "too stupid to listen" to him. He observed that their actions alienate their own base, stating, “They don’t trust anything we Republicans say.” He argued that the party's failure to confront the Epstein issue only worsens their standing.
As the situation unfolds, Wexner defended his reputation during a congressional hearing, claiming that his mentions in the Department of Justice files led to "outrageous untrue statements and hurtful rumor, innuendo, and speculation."
In a surprising twist, Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This arrest occurred at his Sandringham Estate early Thursday, February 19, morning, marking a significant moment in the ongoing investigation.
Reports indicate that Andrew's arrest came on his 66th birthday, and allegations suggest that he shared confidential information with Epstein. The U.S. Department of Justice has released images showing Andrew in compromising situations with Giuffre and Maxwell, adding to the scandal's complexity.
It is essential to clarify that being named in the Department of Justice documents does not imply guilt. Andrew has persistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein's crimes.
In response to the unfolding events, King Charles expressed deep concern. He stated, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office." He expressed support for the investigative process, emphasizing the need for justice.