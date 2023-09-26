OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > joe scarborough
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Scarborough Calls Out Donald Trump for Extending 'an Invitation for His People to Step Up and Assassinate' Leaders

joescarborugh donaldtrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Morning Joe star Joe Scarborough was flabbergasted at Donald Trump for using such strong words when speaking about leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and General Mark Milley.

On the Tuesday, September 26, episode of Morning Joe, MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill was curious how Trump, 77, could get away with saying things like Milley should be executed.

Article continues below advertisement
joescarborugh
Source: mega

Joe Scarborough discussed the topic on 'Morning Joe.'

"When you’re talking, you’re asking where these Republican senators are on the horrible things that are being said about General Milley. Well, you could ask the same question about where were they when Donald Trump attacked Mitch McConnell back in the fall of last year because Mitch McConnell supported bipartisan legislation. And Trump Truth Socialed then that he did it because he hates me so much. And then he put in all caps. 'He has a DEATH WISH,' all caps," Scarborough, 60, said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump had some rude things to say about General Mark Milley.

"That’s not a dog whistle. That is an invitation. Just like, 'Come on January 6, it’s going to be wild,' when he says things like Mitch McConnell has a and then an all caps, a DEATH WISH, that is an invitation for his people to step up and assassinate Mitch McConnell, or General Milley. And you can ask the question and we’ll get where are these Republicans? Why aren’t they critical of Donald Trump for saying that about General Milley? I’d ask the same thing about Mitch McConnell. There should have been a press conference with every Republican senator saying 'they’re putting our leaders life and his family’s life in jeopardy,'" he continued. "But silence, always silence."

Article continues below advertisement
joe scarborough
Source: mega

Joe Scarborough frequently calls out Donald Trump on 'Morning Joe.'

MORE ON:
joe scarborough

The former president's recent comments about Milley have made headlines as of late.

“Mark Milley, who led perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week,” he wrote on Truth Social in mid-September.

“This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate!” he continued. “This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was apparently rude to a veteran.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's attacks on Milley come after the military official was featured in The Atlantic, where he said the businessman was disrespectful to the armed forces.

At a 2019 event, Trump reportedly was rude to Luis Avila, an Army veteran who served five combat tours and lost his leg in an IED attack.

"Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded,” Trump allegedly said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.