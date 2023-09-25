'Dangerous and Deranged': Donald Trump Slammed on 'Morning Joe' After Claiming General Mark Milley Could Have Been 'Executed' for 'Treasonous' Behavior

"But this notion that somehow there is no such thing as political gravity anymore is kind of fanciful because Donald Trump is out there reminding Americans as loudly as possible that he is thoroughly dangerous and deranged," the commentator noted. "And at some point, I think that is going to get a little bit of traction."

Scarborough agreed that "people just aren't focused" but that when reality does hit, "They're going to be a lot of people asking a lot of questions about, you know, do I really want to vote for a guy who’s calling for the execution of this, all of the things you talked about."

