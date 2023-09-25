Howard Stern Jokes He 'Stole the Excitement' From Donald Trump on Conservative Media After Controversial 'Woke' Remarks

Howard Stern is hitting back at Donald Trump after the embattled ex-prez went on a social media tirade over the radio host's comments about being "woke."

"To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep," the 69-year-old said last week. "And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f------ want."