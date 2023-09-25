Howard Stern Jokes He 'Stole the Excitement' From Donald Trump on Conservative Media After Controversial 'Woke' Remarks
Howard Stern is hitting back at Donald Trump after the embattled ex-prez went on a social media tirade over the radio host's comments about being "woke."
"To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep," the 69-year-old said last week. "And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f------ want."
On Friday, September 22, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to dub Stern "a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy."
"Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer," the 77-year-old continued. "I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING — Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!"
Stern responded on his Monday, September 25, installment of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, admitting that he was puzzled why Trump was even talking about him until he finally managed to "put all the pieces together."
"So, a couple of days ago, I went on the air and said that I’m woke," he explained. "And by the way, when I said this on the air, I never, ever thought anyone would care that I’m saying this. It shocks me how the dumbest s--- that I talk about becomes somehow news. It’s weird."
"My thought was — What?" he said. "Imagine you got to be the 45th president of the United States and you’re sitting and writing about Howard Stern. Whether he’s woke."
"You know, all of a sudden Trump saw me being discussed on all his conservative media things and he got charged up," Stern joked. "And I’m disloyal? I stole the excitement for a minute or two."
This isn't the first time Trump attempted to drag Stern on social media for his comments about his politics last week.
As OK! previously reported, the former POTUS also shared a scathing news clip on Thursday, September 21, that claimed that Trump's "media omnipotence broke" the radio personality.
"It killed Howard because he was the king of all media. He had that super ego of like, ‘I’m the most important person to ever open their mouth in front of a microphone,'" Fox News host Jimmy Failla said in the video. "And suddenly Trump turned Howard from the king of all media into the Prince Harry of all media. Nobody cared. Its 100% ego."