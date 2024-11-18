Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski 'Agreed to Restart Communications' With Donald Trump Years After Falling Out
Spouses and Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski kicked off the Monday, November 18, episode of their show with a shocking reveal: after years of estrangement, they met with Donald Trump at his Mar-a Lago estate in Florida.
"Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him," Brzezinski shared. "For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country."
Scarborough, 61, explained they discussed several issues, such as "abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets."
"It’s going to come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade that we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues and we told him so," he noted.
"What we did agree on was to restart communications," Brzezinski, 57, added.
"In this meeting, President Trump was cheerful. He was upbeat," she spilled. "He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues."
The trio had a falling out several years ago, with the businessman, 78, claiming the couple turned on him.
On the November 18 episode of The View, Sunny Hostin, 56, scoffed at the couple for cozying up to Trump.
"The bottom line is that America needs a free press that is willing to speak truth to power right now more than ever. And I think that we have to be very clear-eyed when we think about the president-elect and cover the president-elect," the attorney said. "And I don’t think you need to sit down for 90 minutes at Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring to be able to speak truth and to be able to cover a story."
"So maybe they’re not journalists in the true sense," she continued. "Maybe they’re saying that they’re opinion journalists. But we have to remember that Trump is the guy who ushered in the era of fake news."
Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed and felt meeting with the president-elect was the "right thing" for the couple to do.
"We need to stop demonizing people who supported a man who just became President of the United States," Griffin, 35, explained. "We should hope good people are around him and smart journalists are challenging him."