Where's J.D. Vance? Donald Trump Mocked for Hanging Out With Elon Musk Instead of Vice-President Elect at UFC Fight
Is J.D. Vance being left out of Donald Trump's corner?
The president-elect was mocked for the apparent lack of time spent with his 2024 campaign running mate and future vice president following their victory in the 2024 presidential election.
Trump, 78, appeared at a UFC fight on Saturday night, November 16, with Elon Musk, 53 — his new best friend and co-head of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — causing social media users to question why the Republican leader hasn't been hanging out with his vice-president elect while being almost inseparable from the Tesla CEO.
"Donald Trump just walked into UFC 309 with Dana White and Elon Musk," someone posted to the SpaceX founder's social media platform, X (formerly named Twitter), on Saturday alongside a video of the controversial trio.
The clip prompted online trolls to poke fun at Trump for his newfound friendship with Musk and his lack of a noticeable bond with Vance, 40.
"It’s so funny that he just does not hang out with J.D. Vance," one person wrote via X while re-sharing the clip, as another joked: "Elon in the back like your younger brother who wants to go with you everywhere."
- Donald Trump Jokes He 'Can't Get' Elon Musk 'Out' of Mar-a-Lago After Appointing Him to His Administration
- 'Clearly Elon Musk Is F------ Donald Trump': Brandi Glanville Calls President-Elect a 'Misogynistic Fool' After He Wins Election
- 'Out of Touch': Elon Musk Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Won the Election Because He's 'Just a Normal Person'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"So what happened to J.D. Vance now that Elon Musk is the last person in the room for Donald's decisions?" a third critic questioned, while a fourth ridiculed: "Where is Vice President J. D. Vance? Where is Melania [Trump]? Elon, you are not an elected official."
The individual continued to claim, "Elon Musk has totally destroyed X. Worth almost 80 percent less than when Elon Musk bought it October 2022. Shouldn't you be working on increasing 'X' worth. How are you qualified to do (DOGE)???"
While the two haven't been attending UFC fights together or reportedly hanging out as much as Trump and Musk, the president-elect spoke fondly of Vance when revealing him as his running mate during day one of the Republican National Convention in July.
"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform at the time.
Vance hasn't posted on Instagram since his and Trump's victory in the election, though he's been quite vocal on X.
"THANK YOU!" Vance expressed on the social media app on Wednesday, November 6, one day after the election. "To my beautiful wife, [Usha Vance], for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you."
Meanwhile, Musk contributed at least $130 million to Trump and Vance's campaign following an assassination attempt against the upcoming president.