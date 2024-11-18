Where's J.D. Vance? Donald Trump Mocked for Hanging Out With Elon Musk Instead of Vice-President Elect at UFC Fight

Trump, 78, appeared at a UFC fight on Saturday night, November 16, with Elon Musk, 53 — his new best friend and co-head of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — causing social media users to question why the Republican leader hasn't been hanging out with his vice-president elect while being almost inseparable from the Tesla CEO.

"Donald Trump just walked into UFC 309 with Dana White and Elon Musk," someone posted to the SpaceX founder's social media platform, X (formerly named Twitter), on Saturday alongside a video of the controversial trio.