Joe Scarborough Ridicules People 'Who Are Obsessed With Hunter Biden': 'If He Did Something Wrong, He Should Go to Jail'
Joe Scarborough seemed to call out people who constantly talk about Hunter Biden. Though he didn't specifically name Fox News, it seemed like that was his target.
“I want to get something else out of the way. It’s like people I know, like Trumpers, they are obsessed with Hunter Biden,” he said on the Friday, April 28, episode of Morning Joe.
“I want to say for the 50th time: If Hunter Biden did something wrong, he should go to jail, just like we said about Donald Trump,” he continued. “And if he does go to jail, guess what, Trumpers? We’re not going to try to burn down the Capitol. We’re not going to try to undermine the rule of law. We’re not going to say America sucks, like you say, America sucks if somebody is held accountable.”
Biden, who is under investigation for matters related to tax payments and his foreign work, has made headlines lately.
“So we could talk about the Hunter Biden laptop every day if we wanted to, but I was watching another network the other day, Mika and I were, and they were saying, ‘Oh, Joe Biden, he’s so disconnected from America. He’s so horrible. He’s so this; he’s so that,'” he said while making a dig at conservative news outlets. “And they go to one of the guests and say, why is he so bad? Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
“And I’m sitting here thinking, are you kidding me?” he stated. “I mean, OK, if there’s something on that, send him to jail. Like, What do you want to see? What do you want us to do? What do these Trumpers want us to do? Talk about it every day.”
Scarborough also spoke about President Biden's son paternity lawsuits. "We’re like, like the Trump kids or the Bush kids or the Obama kids?” he asked to co-host Willie Geist. “No. There’s an obsession, though, with Hunter Biden. ”
“And let me say again, I know him. I know Donald. If they broke the law, they should go to jail like everybody else,” Scarborough concluded. “But there’s a constant freak out in meltdown over it.”