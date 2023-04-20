OK Magazine
'Corrupt' Biden Family Faces Social Media Backlash After Hunter Biden Whistleblower Accuses Them Of Helping 'Cover Up' Alleged Crimes

Apr. 20 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

The Bidens found themselves in hot water with Republican politicians and other conservative social media users after an IRS whistleblower claimed the prestigious family had been working to help "cover up" Hunter Biden's alleged tax crimes.

The whistleblower claimed they had made a series of disclosures while working for the IRS as a criminal supervisory agent that "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

Following the news, critics took to Twitter to slam current President Joe Biden and his son's alleged illegal behavior.

"They cover up Hunter Biden’s many real crimes. And they indict President [Donald] Trump over fake crimes. Are you watching?" Will Scharf, a Missouri-based federal prosecutor, wrote earlier this week. "The left is so hell-bent on winning that they’re eroding the rule of law and trying to turn us into a banana republic."

Radio and television personality Mark Simone shared an article on the recent allegations and tweeted: "Major breaking news — a whistleblower exposes a deep cover up in the Hunter Biden investigation and involvement of Merrick Garland in it and, of course, corrupt Lester Holt doesn't even mention it on the evening news."

"The entire System is protecting Joe, Hunter and the rest of these Biden slimeballs," former Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Treasury Monica Crowley chimed in. "It’s corrupt to Hell and back. Uproot it all."

"Nothing ever gets done," a fourth user lamented in Crowley's comments section. "I’m so tired of seeing people get away with their crimes."

The informant's lawyer, Mark D. Lytle, initially requested whistleblower privileges be given, noting that his goal was to "ensure" his client is able to "properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees."

"Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel," Lytle said at the time.

Fox News reported Lytle's statement.

