Hunter Biden May Be Staying At The White House To Avoid Being Served Legal Papers Over Laptop Scandal & Child Support
The White House may be serving as a safe heaven for Hunter Biden.
Over the last few years, Joe Biden's troubled son has been under investigation for alleged business and financial crimes, though he's yet to be hit with any charges. And though he may get off scot-free, that hasn't stopped his baby mama Lunden Roberts from trying to get him locked up over failed child support payments.
According to reports, Roberts told an Arkansas court that the First Son, 53, should be incarcerated at the Cleburne County Detention Center "until he complies" with their payment agreement.
Roberts, a former stripper, and Biden had at least one night together that resulted in a 4-year-old daughter, Navy — though even after a paternity test confirmed he was the father, he's failed to acknowledged the little girl as his.
In the end, he still agreed to a child support deal, and while he's in the process of trying to get his monthly payment reduced, he's allegedly yet to hand over any money to Roberts.
His ex-lover is trying to take him to court, with a trial expecting to take place in July.
Biden's mounting problems may be why he's been sticking to his dad's side lately, and it's believed he moved into the White House with wife Melissa Cohen and their 3-year-old son Beau to evade the drama.
Even when Hunter is out and about, he's constantly surrounded by Secret Service, making it virtually impossible for someone to serve him with papers. Just two weeks ago, Hunter joined the POTUS on a trip to Ireland.
Meanwhile, other members of the Biden family have been accused of helping Hunter cover up his alleged tax crimes, painting a bad look for the Delaware native if he decides to run again for the 2024 election.
As OK! previously shared, one report claimed he would officially announce he's running sometime this week.
Page Six reported on Hunter trying to avoid legal papers.