OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > hunter biden
OK LogoNEWS

Hunter Biden Must Attend Court Next Month for Child Support Case, Troubled Attorney Still Hasn't Met 4-Year-Old Daughter

hunter biden child support
Source: mega; @lundentownn_/instagram
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's time for Hunter Biden to face the music.

A judge in Arkansas ruled that the troubled attorney must appear in court on Monday, May 1, in regards to his child support case with Lunden Roberts.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden
Source: mega

"From now on, I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct," Judge Holly Meyer stated to their lawyers on a Monday, April 24, Zoom call. "I will no longer allow us to excuse clients."

Roberts and Biden maintained no relationship after sleeping together despite their night resulting in her getting pregnant with their daughter, Navy, now 4. A paternity test proved Biden was the biological father, but besides from failing to pay child support, he's yet to even acknowledge the little girl as his own.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram

As OK! previously reported, Biden was in the process of trying to get his monthly payment amount reduced. It's believed he's hiding out at the White House to avoid the legal drama, as he's also under investigation in relation to tax fraud and more, with his alleged crimes coming to light after his infamous laptop was stolen.

However, Biden, wife Melissa Cohen and their 3-year-old son, Beau, bunking at the White House, it's made it nearly impossible for Biden to be served with papers.

MORE ON:
hunter biden
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

And on the occasions he does step out, he's often with his father, President Joe Biden, or surrounded by Secret Service.

The update on Hunter's child support case came at a bad time, as on Tuesday, April 25, the POTUS officially announced he'll be running in the 2024 election.

hunter
Source: mega

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," he shared in his speech. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection."

Page Six and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on Hunter being ordered to court.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.