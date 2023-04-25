Hunter Biden Must Attend Court Next Month for Child Support Case, Troubled Attorney Still Hasn't Met 4-Year-Old Daughter
It's time for Hunter Biden to face the music.
A judge in Arkansas ruled that the troubled attorney must appear in court on Monday, May 1, in regards to his child support case with Lunden Roberts.
"From now on, I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct," Judge Holly Meyer stated to their lawyers on a Monday, April 24, Zoom call. "I will no longer allow us to excuse clients."
Roberts and Biden maintained no relationship after sleeping together despite their night resulting in her getting pregnant with their daughter, Navy, now 4. A paternity test proved Biden was the biological father, but besides from failing to pay child support, he's yet to even acknowledge the little girl as his own.
As OK! previously reported, Biden was in the process of trying to get his monthly payment amount reduced. It's believed he's hiding out at the White House to avoid the legal drama, as he's also under investigation in relation to tax fraud and more, with his alleged crimes coming to light after his infamous laptop was stolen.
However, Biden, wife Melissa Cohen and their 3-year-old son, Beau, bunking at the White House, it's made it nearly impossible for Biden to be served with papers.
And on the occasions he does step out, he's often with his father, President Joe Biden, or surrounded by Secret Service.
The update on Hunter's child support case came at a bad time, as on Tuesday, April 25, the POTUS officially announced he'll be running in the 2024 election.
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," he shared in his speech. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection."
