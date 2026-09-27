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Joey Fatone Confirms *NSYNC Reunion Is Unlikely: 'Probably Not'

Photo of Joey Fatone.
Source: MEGA

Joey Fatone said an *NSYNC reunion is unlikely within the next two to four years.

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Sept. 27 2026, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

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Joey Fatone, a member of the iconic boy band *NSYNC, has confirmed that the group is unlikely to reunite in the near future.

In an interview, Fatone stated that the members had a discussion about the possibility of coming together again, but ultimately decided against it.

“Probably not, flat out,” Fatone mentioned when asked about the chances of a reunion.

He explained that the group held a casual conversation, asking, “Hey, do we see anything happening in a couple of years of *NSYNC?” The response was a clear no.

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Image of The band members discussed their future but did not make plans for a reunion performance.
Source: MEGA

The band members discussed their future but did not make plans for a reunion performance.

During this conversation, the members did not delve into any specific plans or logistics for a performance. Fatone noted that their discussion was more about checking in with one another. “It was literally the five of us going, ‘How’s everybody doing?’” he recalled.

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Image of Joey Fatone shared the update while promoting his documentary series.
Source: MEGA

Joey Fatone shared the update while promoting his documentary series.

As Fatone promotes his documentary series, Boy Band Confidential, he expressed doubts about all members wanting to reunite for a concert. He emphasized, “So do I see anything happen in the next two to four years? Probably not. Flat out. Finally got an answer.”

*NSYNC formed in 1995 and went on indefinite hiatus in 2002. The group has reunited on several occasions, including performances at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. However, it seems that a full-fledged reunion may not be in the cards.

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Image of Justin Timberlake faced legal scrutiny in 2024 following his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake faced legal scrutiny in 2024 following his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York.

In addition to the reunion news, Fatone’s bandmate Justin Timberlake has faced challenges in recent years. In June 2024, Timberlake was arrested on charges related to driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. His mugshot circulated online, and his comment to police, “This is going to ruin the tour,” became a viral sensation.

Timberlake also attempted to prevent the release of bodycam footage from his arrest but was unsuccessful. The footage revealed a friend pleading with officers, “Can you guys please just do me a favor ’cause you loved ‘Bye Bye Bye’ or ‘S---back?’ Do me one favor!”

image of Joey Fatone’s documentary features interviews with former boy band members, including Lance Bass and Nick Lachey.
Source: MEGA

Joey Fatone’s documentary features interviews with former boy band members, including Lance Bass and Nick Lachey.

Meanwhile, Fatone has been booked and busy this year. He previously promoted Boy Band Confidential, which features interviews with former boy band members, including Lance Bass and Nick Lachey.

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