Lance Bass Admits He 'Never Liked' Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Rapper Encouraged Justin Timberlake to Leave *NSYNC in 2002
Lance Bass was never a fan of Sean "Diddy" Combs.
During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the former *NSYNC member revealed his negative feelings toward the now-disgraced rapper dates back more than two decades, when Combs opened for the former boy band on various dates of their Celebrity Tour in 2002.
"I never had time to go to a Diddy party," Bass admitted while reacting to the "I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker’s recent trafficking arrest. "I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible. I never kind of liked him."
He explained: "The very last show [on the tour], in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin [Timberlake] and being like, ‘You need to drop these f---ers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].'"
"I was like, 'I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’ At my own show? What the h---!" Bass exclaimed.
While it’s unclear how strong of an influence Combs had in Timberlake’s decision to leave the band, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer ultimately ditched the group — consisting of the Friends With Benefits actor, Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick — to start his own solo career in 2002.
Several celebrities have reflected on their experiences with Combs in the days following the "I Need a Girl" rapper’s arrest on Monday, September 16, on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Like Bass, Ice Cube confirmed to fans at his concert on Sunday, September 22, that he was never at one of Combs' alleged "freak off" parties — where the Bad Boy Records founder reportedly coerced others into participating in "elaborate and produced s-- performances" he would record and later pleasure himself to.
"Almost 40 years of rocking the mic, and I’mma tell you right now; me and WC ain’t never been to a Diddy party motherf-----," Ice Cube stated of himself and fellow Westside Connection member WC during his concert in Highland, Calif.
"You ain’t gotta worry about us on them motherf------ tapes," he added regarding alleged footage of Combs' criminal acts.
Even stars admittedly in attendance at Diddy’s infamous gatherings have spoken out following the music mogul’s shocking arrest.
While speaking to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo recently, Ray J insisted he never saw "the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out."
"I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed," claimed Ray J, a longtime friend of Combs.