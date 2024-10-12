Home > Exclusives > Joe Amabile EXCLUSIVE 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Says Kelsey Anderson 'Is Doing an Amazing Job' Supporting Fiancé Joey Graziadei on 'DWTS' Source: @kelseyanderson/Instagram; @serena_pitt/Instagram 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile think The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei has moves like Jagger!

Serena Pitt praised Kelsey Anderson for how supportive she's been of Joey Graziadei during his time on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

As a former contestant of Dancing With the Stars, Amabile joked he "didn't move like Joey" while praising the 29-year-old's impressive dance moves. While Graziadei has been a fan-favorite star this season, Pitt had to give props to Anderson for how supportive she's been of her fiancé's Dancing With the Stars run.

The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei is on Season 33 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

"I feel like it's hard for people to fathom being in her shoes, but being a part of this world and also having grown up dancing, I totally think she's handling it amazing. I saw what she put out and I agree with everything she said," Pitt raved of Anderson, referencing a video the Season 28 Bachelor winner posted squashing any internet trolling about Graziadei and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson. "Not only did she date him with a bunch of other girls, he's not dating his partner. It's purely professional. They're doing their job," Pitt explained. "It's a performance, it's an expression, it's art. I think she's doing an amazing job in just supporting him and being totally understanding of that."

Pitt noted: "I mean, [Amabile] was on Dancing With the Stars and we weren't together at the time, but if we were, I would hope that I would be handling it as well as [Anderson] is." Pitt tied the knot with Amabile four years after his time on DWTS in 2018. The lovebirds said "I do" at a New York City courthouse in October 2022 and did so again in September 2023 during a romantic ceremony in Charleston, S.C.

Serena PItt and Joe Amabile 'love' how their work lives are 'integrated with each other.'

As two top reality stars in the Bachelor franchise, their relationship is a bit different than other couples might be used to, as their work and marital lives go hand in hand. While this might be a stress factor for others, it's "all been very easy" for the husband and wife, Pitt mentioned.

"I feel like our lives, our careers, our interests, [they] all kind of fit together," she admitted. "Because our work life is integrated with each other, that could cause problems, but honestly we love it and it's been great for us. It made the transition off the show — being engaged, marriage, everyday life — very easy." In order to ensure working together doesn't become an overwhelming part of in their marriage, Pitt makes it a point to prioritize "taking quality time" to do the "little things."

Joe Amabile and Serena PItt partnered with SOWN for National Coffee Day.

"We'll wake up and go walk and get coffee together or we'll wake up and make coffee and sit together at home," she detailed. "No matter how busy the day is, finding a way to adapt your schedule to have that quality time." Amabile agreed, declaring "paying attention to the little things" has been the most important part of their healthy relationship.