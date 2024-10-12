'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Serena Pitt Says Kelsey Anderson 'Is Doing an Amazing Job' Supporting Fiancé Joey Graziadei on 'DWTS'
Bachelor in Paradise stars Serena Pitt and her husband, Joe Amabile, think The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei is killing it on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — and they feel the same about his fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, who has been supporting her man every step of the way.
Pitt, 26, and Amabile, 38, dished their thoughts on the latest season of DWTS and opened up about how they manage work and their marriage during an exclusive chat with OK! at SOWN's National Coffee Day pop-up on Sunday, September 29, which debuted the brand's new Oat Cold Foaming Cream.
As a former contestant of Dancing With the Stars, Amabile joked he "didn't move like Joey" while praising the 29-year-old's impressive dance moves.
While Graziadei has been a fan-favorite star this season, Pitt had to give props to Anderson for how supportive she's been of her fiancé's Dancing With the Stars run.
"I feel like it's hard for people to fathom being in her shoes, but being a part of this world and also having grown up dancing, I totally think she's handling it amazing. I saw what she put out and I agree with everything she said," Pitt raved of Anderson, referencing a video the Season 28 Bachelor winner posted squashing any internet trolling about Graziadei and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson.
"Not only did she date him with a bunch of other girls, he's not dating his partner. It's purely professional. They're doing their job," Pitt explained. "It's a performance, it's an expression, it's art. I think she's doing an amazing job in just supporting him and being totally understanding of that."
Pitt noted: "I mean, [Amabile] was on Dancing With the Stars and we weren't together at the time, but if we were, I would hope that I would be handling it as well as [Anderson] is."
Pitt tied the knot with Amabile four years after his time on DWTS in 2018. The lovebirds said "I do" at a New York City courthouse in October 2022 and did so again in September 2023 during a romantic ceremony in Charleston, S.C.
As two top reality stars in the Bachelor franchise, their relationship is a bit different than other couples might be used to, as their work and marital lives go hand in hand.
While this might be a stress factor for others, it's "all been very easy" for the husband and wife, Pitt mentioned.
"I feel like our lives, our careers, our interests, [they] all kind of fit together," she admitted. "Because our work life is integrated with each other, that could cause problems, but honestly we love it and it's been great for us. It made the transition off the show — being engaged, marriage, everyday life — very easy."
In order to ensure working together doesn't become an overwhelming part of in their marriage, Pitt makes it a point to prioritize "taking quality time" to do the "little things."
"We'll wake up and go walk and get coffee together or we'll wake up and make coffee and sit together at home," she detailed. "No matter how busy the day is, finding a way to adapt your schedule to have that quality time."
Amabile agreed, declaring "paying attention to the little things" has been the most important part of their healthy relationship.
A prime example of how seamlessly work integrates into their regular lives? Their partnership with SOWN, of course.
"We're both huge coffee drinkers. Both of us start our day every morning with coffee. I do not do regular milk, so I actually have never really had cold foam or cold foaming cream or anything like that because it's always dairy," Pitt stated. "I'm an oat milk fan. It's my milk of choice. So, when [SOWN's Oat Cold Foaming Cream] came out, we were super excited because it just felt like such a perfect fit and I couldn't wait to try it. It tastes so good."
Amabile comedically noted: "Well my name's Joe. So, I've honestly been dying for a coffee partnership since I've been on The Bachelor and I drink a lot of cold brew — and I usually just drink it black and then, using SOWN's cold foaming cream, it's so much more delicious."