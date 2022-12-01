Joey Lawrence Recalls Rosie O'Donnell Being 'So Nice' To Him On Set Of 'Gimme A Break!': 'I Was Blown Away'

"Not only do I remember working with Rosie, but she was fantastic. Jonathan Silverman was also on that show, we had Sammy Davis Jr. on, Milton Berle. I got to tap dance with Sammy Davis Jr., and I got to do comedy with Milton Berle. I didn't even know what was happening and how amazing that was," the actor, 46, said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of David Yontef's podcast, "Behind the Velvet Rope."

"But Rosie was on there. Not only do I remember her, but she was so nice to me," he added. "We would hang out all the time. I'm a car, and she had a dope tan 1983 Mazda. She took me for a ride in that car, and I was blown away. So, yes, I have very fond memories of Rosie and I later did her talk show. You do this for 41 years and you keep seeing people at different stages in their career and they see me at different stages of my career. It's an amazing thing, you know?"