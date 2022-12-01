Joey Lawrence Recalls Rosie O'Donnell Being 'So Nice' To Him On Set Of 'Gimme A Break!': 'I Was Blown Away'
Joey Lawrence had nothing but kind things to say about Rosie O'Donnell when they worked together on the 1981 sitcom Gimme a Break!.
"Not only do I remember working with Rosie, but she was fantastic. Jonathan Silverman was also on that show, we had Sammy Davis Jr. on, Milton Berle. I got to tap dance with Sammy Davis Jr., and I got to do comedy with Milton Berle. I didn't even know what was happening and how amazing that was," the actor, 46, said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of David Yontef's podcast, "Behind the Velvet Rope."
"But Rosie was on there. Not only do I remember her, but she was so nice to me," he added. "We would hang out all the time. I'm a car, and she had a dope tan 1983 Mazda. She took me for a ride in that car, and I was blown away. So, yes, I have very fond memories of Rosie and I later did her talk show. You do this for 41 years and you keep seeing people at different stages in their career and they see me at different stages of my career. It's an amazing thing, you know?"
The Melissa & Joey alum, who rose to fame when he starred on Blossom, also spoke out about a potential reunion one day. "It really struck a chord for the day and age, and it was very edgy," he said of the series, which ran until 1995. "We dealt with things that were not being dealt with on television. There was an episode where Mayim Bialik's character ... I had to come to her defense. We also dealt with drugs and coming of age and being intimate all these things."
"We were also pretty edgy because it was a single parent home — the mother left," he continued. "It would have been easy to make her pass away, but she abandoned the family and the father was left to pick up the pieces. It became very relatable, and that's what made it so identifiable. People always ask us if we're going to reunite."