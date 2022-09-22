Rosie O'Donnell On Motherhood: Adoption Has 'Made My Life Worth Everything'

Rosie O'Donnell recently got candid about the complexities of motherhood, detailing the emotional moment her "endlessly curious” nine-year-old daughter, Dakota, began inquiring about her birth mother.

In a new essay, which is set to hit newsstands on Friday, September 23, O’Donnell revealed that at just five years old, Dakota requested to speak to her birth mother, a discussion that seemingly left a lasting impact on the actress.

"We're in contact, so Dakota gets on FaceTime and says, 'Are you the lady whose tummy I was in?’” O’Donnell, who is also the parent to three other children between the ages of 22 and 27, recalled of her daughter’s conversation. “‘I just wanted you to know I'm the kid that was in there, and when I got born, my mommy held me and I squeezed her pinkie, and I am with her. So I just want to let you know that's what happened to me. Bye.’”