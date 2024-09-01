Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope's Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Romance Amid Divorce and Cheating Allegations
2021: Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Met
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope started dating after meeting on the set of Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother.
Speaking with Us Weekly in 2021, Lawrence opened up about bumping into his now-estranged wife.
"So, we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever."
The Brotherly Love alum moved on with Cope amid his divorce from Chandie Yawn-Nelson, with whom he was married to for more than 15 years. He previously tied the knot with Michelle Vella before ending their three-year marriage in 2005.
August 2021: Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Got Engaged
Shortly after they publicized their relationship, Lawrence confirmed he and Cope got engaged.
"We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing," he wrote on Instagram.
May 2022: Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Tied the Knot
Lawrence and Cope took things to the next level when they got married in an outdoor ceremony in California in May 2022.
After the ceremony, the Diff'rent Strokes guest star told People it "just felt so right," adding, "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."
Lawrence continued, "When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."
Meanwhile, Cope said their relationship was "a safe place" for her to be herself.
January 16, 2023: They Welcomed Their First Child
In a January 2023 Instagram post, the then-couple confirmed they welcomed their first child, Dylan Rose Lawrence.
"Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl," Joey captioned the post. "We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude. Wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo."
The baby girl is Samantha's first child and Joey's third. He shares daughters Liberty and Charleston with Chandie.
March 2024: Joey Lawrence Gushed About Their Marriage Ahead of Their Second Wedding Anniversary
Joey and Samantha shared their journey online after their wedding. Before their second anniversary, the Confessions of a Sociopathic Social Climber star gushed about their romance in an interview.
"It's all about just trying to be happy," he told Us Weekly after joking about being married "a billion times" before tying the knot with Samantha. "You got to be with the right person."
June 2024: Samantha Cope Shared a Cryptic Post
On June 11, the Frankie Meets Jack actress shared a cryptic message which sparked early split rumors.
"Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom," Samantha wrote. "Some things are a second chance. Some things are a miracle in disguise. Some things are a detachment long-needed, a clarity brought to blurry eyes."
The quote, which came from Brianna Wiest's 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think book, continued, "Some things are an intervention. Some things are the unexpected answer to a long-chanted prayer. Some things are a healing. Some things are a becoming. Some things are planned long before you ever came to be."
The piece also delivered a message about devastation and course correction.
It was later revealed that Samantha uploaded the passage the same month they separated.
August 13, 2024: Samantha Cope Filed for Divorce From Joey Lawrence
Samantha filed for divorce from her estranged husband, citing irreconcilable differences, and submitted the paperwork on August 13 — two months after the listed date of separation, June 7, 2024.
She requested full physical custody of their daughter while permitting Joey visitation at her discretion. The mom-of-one also attempted to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them.
August 23, 2024: Reports About Joey Lawrence's Alleged Affair Surfaced
After Samantha's divorce filing, sources claimed the estranged couple split after Joey cheated on her with his Socked In For Christmas costar Melina Alves.
"Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer," said the insider. "He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him."
While Samantha suggested they go to counseling, Joey allegedly "fooled" their counselor and left his estranged wife "watching, bawling her eyes out" as he prepared for dates with Melina.
On August 22, TMZ shared the divorce filings by Melina's estranged husband, Edward Rider, which divulged he caught her and Joey having an affair in late March. Edward submitted the request weeks before Samantha filed for divorce.
August 24, 2024: Samantha Cope Broke Her Silence After the Divorce Filing
Amid the divorce and infidelity revelations, Samantha broke her silence on Instagram and shared what she and her daughter had been up to lately.
"An amazing friend of mine recently told me 'don't be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,'" she captioned the post, which featured their mom-and-daughter moments. "She also reminded me: 'the more you cry, the less you pee,' So let them flow. You got this. 🙏🏻."
Meanwhile, a source claimed the marriage was doomed from the start as the ex-couple "had troubles."
"He had gotten to a point where he had hit his limit with defending his kids, his mom and his family to Samantha," the insider added.
Meanwhile, Joey shared his side of the story, stating: "With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves."
"Melina and I became close friends and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie 'Socked in for Christmas'. These rumors are false," he continued. "Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives. I was clinging to hope that I could save a relationship that, in my heart, I knew was beyond saving. My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning. Our differences became insurmountable."