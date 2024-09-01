Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope's Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Romance Amid Divorce and Cheating Allegations

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope started dating after meeting on the set of Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother.

Speaking with Us Weekly in 2021, Lawrence opened up about bumping into his now-estranged wife.

"So, we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever."

The Brotherly Love alum moved on with Cope amid his divorce from Chandie Yawn-Nelson, with whom he was married to for more than 15 years. He previously tied the knot with Michelle Vella before ending their three-year marriage in 2005.