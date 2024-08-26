Joey Lawrence's Alleged Affair Wasn't 'the Cause' of Samantha Cope Divorce, Couple 'Had Troubles From the Beginning'
Joey Lawrence may have cheated, but his marriage to Samantha Cope was reportedly doomed from the start.
Cope shockingly filed for divorce from the Blossom actor on August 13, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for splitting just two years after tying the knot.
While Lawrence, 48, had allegedly been having an affair with his Socked in for Christmas costar Melina Alves, 40, a source recently spilled to a news publication that "infidelity isn't the cause" of his and Cope's breakup.
"Not by a long shot," the insider insisted, claiming Lawrence and Cope, 37, who share a 19-month-old daughter, Dylan, "had troubles from the beginning of their relationship."
"He had gotten to a point where he had hit his limit with defending his kids, his mom and his family to Samantha," the confidante confessed.
In addition to dealing with backlash from his alleged extramarital relationship with Alves, Lawrence is also "torn up" by Cope demanding full physical custody of their daughter, said the source.
"Joey loves his kids," the insider declared of the Brotherly Love alum, who also shares two daughters, Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. "He is a great dad and his daughters adore him."
The confidante continued: "There's nothing he wouldn't do for those girls, and that includes Dylan too. He prides himself on being very involved with family and putting family first always. He loves Dylan."
"He's torn up that it's going to be difficult to co-parent Dylan with the demands Samantha has made," the source mentioned in reference to Cope requesting to block the court's ability to award either side spousal support, in addition to permission for Lawrence to only receive visitation at her discretion.
"Joey is a man of integrity," the insider praised of the Melissa & Joey star. "He is a hard worker. He is a professional."
While a divorce is always unfortunate to go through, the confidante admitted Lawrence is "relieved the marriage is over because he can breathe."
"He can be himself," the source added. "He's taking the time to make up for all of the lost time that he had with his children."
Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in 2022 after sparking a romantic relationship on the set of Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother in 2021.
The former flames additionally starred alongside one another in the 2023 romantic comedy Frankie Meets Jack.
