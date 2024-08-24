OK Magazine
Joey Lawrence's Ex Samantha Cope Sobs in Emotional First Post Since Shocking Split: Watch

Composite photo of Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope.
Samantha Cope shared some advice about dealing with her divorce with her followers.

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Samantha Cope is breaking her silence after filing for divorce from Joey Lawrence on August 13.

On Saturday, August 24, the mother-of-one, 37, shared a message about their split along with a video montage showing footage of herself crying spliced with clips of her and 1-year-old daughter Dylan.

"An amazing friend of mine recently told me, 'Don't be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in,'" the blonde beauty, who tied the knot with the former child star, 48, in 2022, began.

“She also reminded me: ‘The more you cry, the less you pee,’” Cope joked, before concluding, “So let them flow. You got this.”

The emotional upload came after news broke that the couple — who share Dylan — had called their romance quits on Wednesday, August 21. The legal paperwork noted that Cope is requesting full custody of Dylan, though she is not seeking any spousal support.

Since the filing, TMZ obtained a divorce filing for Melina Alves and Edward Rider, where the court documents revealed Rider accused Alves, 40, of having an affair with Lawrence.

On Friday, August 21, a source told People that Lawrence showered Alves with affection despite both parties being married.

“Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer,” the insider said, referring to their upcoming film Socked in for Christmas. “He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha.”

Love-bombing is defined as “an emotional manipulation technique that involves giving someone excessive compliments, attention, or affection to eventually control them," according to WebMD.

Alves and Rider’s legal docs filed in July revealed that Rider became aware of Lawrence and Alves’ alleged cheating in March. The paperwork noted that Alves’ husband believed “various” hookups happened between the duo while in California.

People’s source claimed that after Cope became wise to the affair and “confronted” the famous Lawrence brother, the Gimme a Break! star “continued to date Melina.”

The insider noted that Cope “wanted to go to counseling.” However, Lawrence apparently “fooled their counselor” and continued cheating.

The source even alleged that Lawrence would “get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out.”

