Dolled Up as Barbie and Ken: AI Generator Imagines 50 Celebrities as Plastic Dolls — Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles and Dolly Parton
Adele
Square face shape, cheekbones, lips — this Adele's Barbie version perfectly highlights the singer's facial features!
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande can surely take the title if there is a Performer Barbie. Her AI-generated plastic doll version features her iconic high ponytail that has been the singer’s signature look for years.
Aubrey Plaza
This plastic doll shows a revamp of the usual Barbie dolls and copies Aubrey Plaza’s long face and round chin. It also picks her short hairstyle, too!
Bella Hadid
After getting science’s approval as the most beautiful woman in the world, Bella Hadid’s plastic doll can also pass the golden ratio as it follows the accuracy of the model’s facial features.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s AI-generated plastic doll flaunts the singer’s chiseled face, and fans will indeed never get enough of it!
Billie Eilish
Wondering what Billie Eilish looks like with bubblegum pink hair color? This Barbie doll shares a glimpse of that.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively is always ready to grace shows and events with her beauty — and so is this plastic doll!
BTS Jungkook
Cardi B
This Cardi B plastic doll knows how to make an entrance — and drop the mic!
Chris Evans
After conquering the MCU, Chris Evans also takes over the Barbie-Ken world.
Chris Hemsworth
This hunk Chris Hemsworth AI-generated doll perfectly captures the Thor actor’s unmatched beauty — and toned muscles, of course.
Daniel Kaluuya
“Plastic, fantastic” version of Daniel Kaluuya, indeed!
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton’s AI plastic version takes everyone to the past and presents how the singer looks like when she was younger.
Dua Lipa
It is just Dua Lipa unleashing her Barbie glam!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Ken… but with his iconic hair.
Elton John
After Elton John got his own Barbie — The Elton John Barbie — this photo gives everyone another reimagined look.
Emma Stone
This Barbie-fied Emma Stone is ready for the red carpet, although it has redhead.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh is a little fashionista in pink in this version.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid glimmers like a superstar!
Guy Fieri
This Guy Fieri plastic doll version does not ditch his life as a chef.
Harry Styles
Want to see what Harry Styles looks like if he is part of the Frozen franchise? This photo turns everyone's imagination into a reality!
Idris Elba
The "trendsetter" Idris Elba.
Issa Rae
Even President Barbie Issa Rae looks fantastic in AI version, too.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe's flawless skin inspires this AI plastic doll, and it ultimately becomes her doppelgänger.
Jennifer Coolidge
As an embodiment of grace and elegance, Jennifer Coolidge's doll maintains her class.
Jennifer Lawrence
is just being the ultimate Barbie girl in a celebrity world!
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer's plastic doll knows how to make an entrance — and look at that glowing parts of her!
Kim Kardashian
Even as a plastic doll version, Kim Kardashian keeps the same posture and elegance.
Lana Condor
If we mix Barbie and a Disney princess, Lana Condor is what we will get.
Margot Robbie
After starring in the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie steals more spotlight in this version.
Mariska Hargitay
Keeping everything in order, this Mariska Hargitay's AI plastic doll is a symbol of a tough Barbie.
Meryl Streep
Plastic can be powerful, especially when it is a Meryl Streep doll.
Michelle Yeoh
Crazy Rich Asians Barbie version? Michelle Yeoh can definitely do that!
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo in plastic doll form but still fabulous.
Oprah Winfrey
After seeing this Oprah Winfrey plastic doll, everyone can see how she can conquer the Barbie world, too.
Oscar Isaac
Aside from being one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, Oscar Isaac can be a great plastic doll.
Pedro Pascal
Game of Thrones but make it pink for Oscar Isaac!
Phoebe Bridgers
This doll flaunts Phoebe Bridgers' love for music by posing with that notable guitar!
Priyanka Chopra
Even in her Barbie version, Priyanka Chopra is still an epitome of beauty and brains.
Rihanna
Barbie Rihanna shines bright like a diamond!
Ryan Reynolds
Another head-turner, Ryan Reynolds' plastic doll proudly shows his built.
Sabrina Carpenter
If Barbie is a celebrity, she would definitely be Sabrina Carpenter.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh's glamorous pink gown and smile makes her plastic doll version an ultimate A-lister.
Selena Gomez
Picture-perfect! Selena Gomez's plastic doll is on a mission to turn people's heads.
Stanley Tucci
This Stanley Tucci plastic doll is just so iconic!
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's plastic doll version can make people sing the lyric "I was enchanted to meet you" as soon as they see her!
Timothée Chalamet
Royal prince? No! It's just Timothée Chalamet's plastic doll version!
Tom Holland
Can you imagine seeing Tom Holland in a pink Spider-Man suit, too?
Viola Davis
Viola Davis steals the show with her poised in this AI-generated plastic doll.
Zendaya
Superstar Barbie! This Zendaya plastic doll perfectly portrays the actress from head to toe!