Dolled Up as Barbie and Ken: AI Generator Imagines 50 Celebrities as Plastic Dolls — Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles and Dolly Parton

ai barbie and ken
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney
By:

Aug. 4 2023, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Adele

adele
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Square face shape, cheekbones, lips — this Adele's Barbie version perfectly highlights the singer's facial features!

Ariana Grande

ariana grande
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Ariana Grande can surely take the title if there is a Performer Barbie. Her AI-generated plastic doll version features her iconic high ponytail that has been the singer’s signature look for years.

Aubrey Plaza

aubrey plaza
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This plastic doll shows a revamp of the usual Barbie dolls and copies Aubrey Plaza’s long face and round chin. It also picks her short hairstyle, too!

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

After getting science’s approval as the most beautiful woman in the world, Bella Hadid’s plastic doll can also pass the golden ratio as it follows the accuracy of the model’s facial features.

Beyoncé

beyonce
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Beyoncé’s AI-generated plastic doll flaunts the singer’s chiseled face, and fans will indeed never get enough of it!

Billie Eilish

billie eilish
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Wondering what Billie Eilish looks like with bubblegum pink hair color? This Barbie doll shares a glimpse of that.

Blake Lively

blake lively
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Blake Lively is always ready to grace shows and events with her beauty — and so is this plastic doll!

BTS Jungkook

bts jungkook
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

BTS fans, ARMYs, surely want more after seeing this Jungkook plastic doll. Can the world see the other members’ versions in the future, too?

Cardi B

cardi b
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This Cardi B plastic doll knows how to make an entrance — and drop the mic!

Chris Evans

chris evans
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

After conquering the MCU, Chris Evans also takes over the Barbie-Ken world.

Chris Hemsworth

chris hemsworth
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This hunk Chris Hemsworth AI-generated doll perfectly captures the Thor actor’s unmatched beauty — and toned muscles, of course.

Daniel Kaluuya

daniel kaluuya
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

“Plastic, fantastic” version of Daniel Kaluuya, indeed!

Dolly Parton

dolly parton
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Dolly Parton’s AI plastic version takes everyone to the past and presents how the singer looks like when she was younger.

Dua Lipa

dua lipa
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

It is just Dua Lipa unleashing her Barbie glam!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

dwayne the rock johnson
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Ken… but with his iconic hair.

Elton John

elton john
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

After Elton John got his own Barbie — The Elton John Barbie — this photo gives everyone another reimagined look.

Emma Stone

emma stone
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This Barbie-fied Emma Stone is ready for the red carpet, although it has redhead.

Florence Pugh

florence pugh
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Florence Pugh is a little fashionista in pink in this version.

Gigi Hadid

gigi hadid
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Gigi Hadid glimmers like a superstar!

Guy Fieri

guy fieri
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This Guy Fieri plastic doll version does not ditch his life as a chef.

Harry Styles

harry styles
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Want to see what Harry Styles looks like if he is part of the Frozen franchise? This photo turns everyone's imagination into a reality!

Idris Elba

idris elba
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

The "trendsetter" Idris Elba.

Issa Rae

issa rae
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Even President Barbie Issa Rae looks fantastic in AI version, too.

Janelle Monáe

janelle monae
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Janelle Monáe's flawless skin inspires this AI plastic doll, and it ultimately becomes her doppelgänger.

Jennifer Coolidge

jennifer coolidge
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

As an embodiment of grace and elegance, Jennifer Coolidge's doll maintains her class.

Jennifer Lawrence

jennifer lawrence
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

is just being the ultimate Barbie girl in a celebrity world!

Keke Palmer

keke palmer
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Keke Palmer's plastic doll knows how to make an entrance — and look at that glowing parts of her!

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Even as a plastic doll version, Kim Kardashian keeps the same posture and elegance.

Lana Condor

lana condor
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

If we mix Barbie and a Disney princess, Lana Condor is what we will get.

Margot Robbie

margot robbie
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

After starring in the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie steals more spotlight in this version.

Mariska Hargitay

mariska hargitay
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Keeping everything in order, this Mariska Hargitay's AI plastic doll is a symbol of a tough Barbie.

Meryl Streep

meryl streep
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Plastic can be powerful, especially when it is a Meryl Streep doll.

Michelle Yeoh

michelle yeoh
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Crazy Rich Asians Barbie version? Michelle Yeoh can definitely do that!

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Olivia Rodrigo in plastic doll form but still fabulous.

Oprah Winfrey

oprah
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

After seeing this Oprah Winfrey plastic doll, everyone can see how she can conquer the Barbie world, too.

Oscar Isaac

oscar isaac
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Aside from being one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, Oscar Isaac can be a great plastic doll.

Pedro Pascal

pedro pascal
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Game of Thrones but make it pink for Oscar Isaac!

Phoebe Bridgers

phoebe bridgers
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This doll flaunts Phoebe Bridgers' love for music by posing with that notable guitar!

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Even in her Barbie version, Priyanka Chopra is still an epitome of beauty and brains.

Rihanna

rihanna
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Barbie Rihanna shines bright like a diamond!

Ryan Reynolds

ryan reynolds
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Another head-turner, Ryan Reynolds' plastic doll proudly shows his built.

Sabrina Carpenter

sabrina carpenter
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

If Barbie is a celebrity, she would definitely be Sabrina Carpenter.

Sandra Oh

sandra oh
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Sandra Oh's glamorous pink gown and smile makes her plastic doll version an ultimate A-lister.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Picture-perfect! Selena Gomez's plastic doll is on a mission to turn people's heads.

Stanley Tucci

stanley tucci
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

This Stanley Tucci plastic doll is just so iconic!

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Taylor Swift's plastic doll version can make people sing the lyric "I was enchanted to meet you" as soon as they see her!

Timothée Chalamet

timothee chalamet
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Royal prince? No! It's just Timothée Chalamet's plastic doll version!

Tom Holland

tom holland
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Can you imagine seeing Tom Holland in a pink Spider-Man suit, too?

Viola Davis

viola davis
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Viola Davis steals the show with her poised in this AI-generated plastic doll.

Zendaya

zendaya
Source: Angelica Martinez/Midjourney

Superstar Barbie! This Zendaya plastic doll perfectly portrays the actress from head to toe!

