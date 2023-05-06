John Cleese Compares King Charles III to Donald Trump Over Controversial Coronation Pledge
John Cleese upset some Trump supporters!
On Saturday, May 6, during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, the British comedian compared the royal to Donald Trump in relation to a particular ceremonial vow.
"The pledge of allegiance idea would certainly please Donald Trump. But, since we no longer live in a feudal society, our pledge of allegiance should be to the Rule of Law, not to an individual," Cleese penned, alluding that the former president would like Americans to pledge to him similar to how citizens of the U.K. pledge to their monarch.
Soon after sharing his message with the world, the actor began to receive a plethora of backlash on twitter.
"Says the guy who fancies a monarchy…" one user wrote, while another explained, "Relax. The pledge is a pledge to the King only in his capacity as a proxy for the rule of law and this system of democracy. It’s not a pledge to an individual."
"You're the one introducing Trump into the conversation, John. Respectfully, maybe you should consider if you're a little too focused on him," a third user noted, while a fourth penned, "Relax. Everyone knows that this is all ceremonial pantomime. We are celebrating our history, tradition and culture. The monarchy and this coronation are just symbols of our national heritage."
As OK! previously reported, prior to Cleese's comments, Trump shared his thoughts on King Charles’ coronation ceremony days before the event, singling out Prince Harry in his remarks.
"I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest," Trump told Nigel Farage in a GB News interview, referring to the coronation festivities.
"He said some terrible things … the book was just ... to me, it was horrible," the 76-year-old added, discussing the unsavory comments Harry made about Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla, in his memoir, Spare.
While many, including Trump, speculated that Harry might be uncomfortable during the celebration, the father-of-two was all smiles throughout the event, seemingly unbothered by the drama surrounding him.