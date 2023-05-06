Prince Harry All Smiles as He Arrives to King Charles' Coronation With Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie
Prince Harry held onto his allies when he arrived at King Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6.
After the 38-year-old got out of the car, he headed into Westminster Abbey with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who were also with their husbands.
Meanwhile, Harry's disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, also walked in front of them.
The Spare author looked to be in a good mood, as he was all smiles with his brood — and his brother, Prince William, was nowhere in sight.
It seems like the brothers not walking in together was likely on purpose. "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind," Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."
After Harry wrote about their fallout in his memoir, the two haven't been on good terms.
"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr.
"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she continued. "So, there's no contact between them, I'm told. I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement. But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."
After the ceremony, Harry will fly back to California to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the former's birthday.
"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," the insider spilled. "He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving."
"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation, but it will only be a fleeting visit," another source shared. "Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."