Prince Harry All Smiles as He Arrives to King Charles' Coronation With Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr.

"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she continued. "So, there's no contact between them, I'm told. I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement. But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."