Two Kids & Counting! John-David Duggar And Wife Abbie Welcome Second Child Together

Though John-David and Abbie tied the knot in November 2018 after publicly announcing their courtship that June, the reality star previously got candid about the moment he fell for his wife during a sweet special surrounding Grace’s birth.

“When I first met your mother I was actually flying your grandma and grandpa to a meeting where they were speaking at a church,” John-David recalled during the program, which aired in early February 2022.

“Your beautiful mother came walking up to me after the service. I have to say, it was almost love at first sight,” he said, adding that the pair “got to know each other very quickly.”