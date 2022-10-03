Two Kids & Counting! John-David Duggar And Wife Abbie Welcome Second Child Together
Two kids and counting!
John-David Duggar and his wife, Abbie, have recently expanded their brood, taking to social media to share that they welcomed their second child in September over the weekend.
On Saturday, October 1, the couple took to Instagram with an adorable, updated family snap, revealing their latest addition.
“We are now a family of 4!” they wrote in a post shared to their joint Instagram account, @johnandabbie. “We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”
JOHN DAVID DUGGAR RECALLS THE SWEET MOMENT HE MET HIS WIFE ABBIE DURING HER ‘COUNTING ON’ BIRTH SPECIAL
Shortly after posting the adorable photo, the duo began receiving an influx of kind, congratulatory messages, including one from John David’s younger sister Jill Duggar Dillard.
“Congrats guys!” the newly-minted mom-of-three wrote alongside the snap. “He is such a little cutie!”
The pair, whose first child, a daughter named Grace, was born in January 2020, first revealed that their now two-year-old tot would be upgraded to big sister status in an adorable Mother’s Day post on May 8.
ABBIE & JOHN DAVID DUGGAR REVEAL THE SPECIAL MEANING BEHIND THEIR NEWBORN GRACE ANNETTE’S NAME
“To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever!” they wrote alongside a sweet snap of Abbie showing off her baby bump while holding hands with her daughter.
Though John-David and Abbie tied the knot in November 2018 after publicly announcing their courtship that June, the reality star previously got candid about the moment he fell for his wife during a sweet special surrounding Grace’s birth.
“When I first met your mother I was actually flying your grandma and grandpa to a meeting where they were speaking at a church,” John-David recalled during the program, which aired in early February 2022.
“Your beautiful mother came walking up to me after the service. I have to say, it was almost love at first sight,” he said, adding that the pair “got to know each other very quickly.”