Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Introduce Baby Girl Esti Maxine Stephens With New Photo: 'Our Family Could Not Be Happier'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their new baby girl to the world!
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," the proud mama-of-three wrote in a Thursday, January 19, Instagram post.
Teigen and the "All of Me" singer welcomed the newest member of their brood on Friday, January 13, following the tragic loss of their son Jack in 2020. They also share son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6.
Legend made the happy announcement during a private concert later that day, exclaiming the family welcomed "the little baby this morning," adding, "What a blessed day."
The Cravings author announced her pregnancy with their rainbow baby in August 2022. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she explained in a social media post at the time, referencing the IVF process.
"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," Teigen explained of being hesitant to publicize the news since she lost her second son due to a life- saving abortion.
Prior to getting pregnant again, the model and Legend were open with their two eldest children about the pregnancy process.
"Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," Teigen revealed during an interview. "I told them very, very early."
"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly," the star said. "So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before."