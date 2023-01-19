Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Introduce Baby Girl Esti Maxine Stephens With New Photo: 'Our Family Could Not Be Happier'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their new baby girl to the world!

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," the proud mama-of-three wrote in a Thursday, January 19, Instagram post.