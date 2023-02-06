Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month.
"Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."
Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better than any award or award show 🌈 ❤️ 🤗 💕."
"You're holding your award in your arms right now ❤," another fan sweetly declared, with a third noting, "You made the right decision 💗."
Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, also share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, both of whom are in love with their baby sibling, as seen in photos posted by the parents-of-three.
"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?" the model detailed in the birth announcement, which she made on January 19. "We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
The Cravings cookbook author revealed recovery has been anything but easy, as she's breastfeeding and still wearing bandages after undergoing the c-section.
Nonetheless, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner is beyond grateful for the long days and sleepless nights, as in September 2020, she had to have a life-saving abortion during the third trimester while pregnant with their son Jack.
"I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she shared of the tragedy during the 2022 A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."