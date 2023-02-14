John Legend Confesses He & Chrissy Teigen Need Help With Their 3 Kids After Welcoming Daughter Esti

"There’s so much that I delegate so that I can focus on making music and performing live," Legend admitted to the outlet. "Of course, we have help with the kids — nannies, and my mother-in-law lives with us — but we try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."

After numerous IVF struggles and the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack in October 2020, the Hollywood power couple welcomed their new baby girl on January 13. Despite being blissfully happy as a party of five, the family's routine has changed quite a bit with an infant.