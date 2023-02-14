OK Magazine
John Legend Confesses He & Chrissy Teigen Need Help With Their 3 Kids After Welcoming Daughter Esti

Feb. 13 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

John Legend knows it takes a village to raise children.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Monday, February 13, the "All of Me" singer admitted he and wife Chrissy Teigen are fortunate enough to have enlisted help to take care of their kids, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and 1-month-old daughter Esti.

chrissy teigen john legend pack on pda welcoming baby est
Source: mega

"There’s so much that I delegate so that I can focus on making music and performing live," Legend admitted to the outlet. "Of course, we have help with the kids — nannies, and my mother-in-law lives with us — but we try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."

After numerous IVF struggles and the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack in October 2020, the Hollywood power couple welcomed their new baby girl on January 13. Despite being blissfully happy as a party of five, the family's routine has changed quite a bit with an infant.

chrissy teigen john legend pack on pda welcoming baby est
Source: mega
"We have a new baby, so we’re at her mercy a little bit," the Grammy Award winner explained. "Chrissy will usually wake up to feed her around 6, and then my older kids usually will come running into our bedroom around 6:30, no later than 7. One way or another, our kids are waking us up. We have a little gym in our house, and I’ll usually work out, then get ready for the day and take the kids to school around 8:30."

The Cravings author gushed over their expanded brood in a sweet Instagram update shortly after giving birth. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote alongside the first photos of their youngest daughter.

Source: OK!

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?" she concluded the adorable post. "We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."

