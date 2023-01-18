Kyle Richards Wants Chrissy Teigen To Join 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Lisa Rinna's Shocking Exit
Kyle Richards knows just the person who could replace Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
While the Halloween actress was spotted grabbing lunch with her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, in Los Angeles on Monday, January 16, awaiting photographers questioned Richards about who would be able to fill the Rinna Beauty founder's larger than life role on the hit reality series.
“I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” the Bravo star told the paparazzi, adding, “It’s not an easy job, believe it or not.”
Despite Richards' pitch, the Cravings author — who recently welcomed her third child with John Legend — made it clear she would never join the series even though she's a huge fan. “A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I’d be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something… I’m always like, 'No, no,'” Teigen revealed in a June 2022 interview, adding the ladies “would scare the c**p out of me.”
The vacant spot in the cast comes weeks after two stars revealed they would not be holding a diamond for Season 13, as Diana Jenkins, who appeared only in Season 12, announced she also would not be coming back to the show due to her high risk pregnancy.
The biggest news has been the end of Rinna's eight-year reign on RHOBH, something she blamed on experiencing an "unhealthy" year.
"I had a rough year. I never think, 'Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.' I can always come back and handle something," she said in a recent interview. "But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me."
