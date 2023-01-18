Kyle Richards Wants Chrissy Teigen To Join 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Lisa Rinna's Shocking Exit

Despite Richards' pitch, the Cravings author — who recently welcomed her third child with John Legend — made it clear she would never join the series even though she's a huge fan. “A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I’d be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something… I’m always like, 'No, no,'” Teigen revealed in a June 2022 interview, adding the ladies “would scare the c**p out of me.”

The vacant spot in the cast comes weeks after two stars revealed they would not be holding a diamond for Season 13, as Diana Jenkins, who appeared only in Season 12, announced she also would not be coming back to the show due to her high risk pregnancy.