Chrissy Teigen Cracks Joke About Photo of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti Yawning: 'Girl, Just Wait'

In addition, the bombshell and the singer, 44, are also parents to daughter Luna, 7 and son Miles, 5 — though Teigen has never hesitated to admit they have a few nannies around for extra help.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner even gave them a special shoutout on Mother's Day, earning immense praise from fans for being so transparent.

"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives," she wrote alongside a few photos of the trusted caretakers. "We love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰."