Chrissy Teigen Cracks Joke About Photo of 4-Month-Old Daughter Esti Yawning: 'Girl, Just Wait'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's youngest tot is ready for a nap!
On Sunday, May 21, the model caught their baby girl letting out a yawn and stretching, leading the mom-of-three to comically caption the cute shot, "girl just wait."
Fans loved the relatable snap, with one commenting on the upload, "She is all of us."
"Monday mood," quipped another, with a third writing, "Same girl...same."
If there's anyone who should be extra tired these days, it's Teigen herself, as she's been out promoting her new Cravings cookie mixes and pop-up bakery in Los Angeles.
The star, 37, was particularly excited that the goods are now available at Bristol Farms, her favorite grocery shop. "Such a surreal moment you guys to see my mixes being sold at the store where I literally spend half my life!" she gushed over the accomplishment.
In addition, the bombshell and the singer, 44, are also parents to daughter Luna, 7 and son Miles, 5 — though Teigen has never hesitated to admit they have a few nannies around for extra help.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner even gave them a special shoutout on Mother's Day, earning immense praise from fans for being so transparent.
"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives," she wrote alongside a few photos of the trusted caretakers. "We love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰."
Despite the extra hands, Legend is also around the house more often these days.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows.And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later," the crooner shared in an interview. "So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
Even the duo's eldest children are happy to pitch in when it comes to caring for the family's newest addition.
"[It's] very exciting. My kids are doing so well," said Legend after Esti's arrival. "My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."