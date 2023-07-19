Chrissy Teigen, 37, Trolled for Being the Queen of Oversharing After Divulging TMI Details About Her Colonoscopy
TMI, Chrissy Teigen!
On Tuesday, July 18, the model, 37, divulged how she was preparing for her upcoming colonoscopy via Instagram Stories.
"Soon there's going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked," she began, referencing information given to her by her doctor. "And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked."
"I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now," the cookbook author added of why she was having the procedure despite not even being in her 40s.
The mother-of-four, who just welcomed her fourth child with husband John Legend via surrogate, then joked about her ensemble for the day.
"My number one question is, you see me every day. I wear a black Hanro bra and black leggings every day. And for some reason, on the day that I have to take this wild amount of colon cleanse pills, I chose to wear white pants and a white bra," she explained.
"Just being a big risk-taker today," Teigen joked.
"One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before. It's like very intense and [there's] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt," she continued, spilling intimate details of the common procedure.
"But now, it can be pills. So now I have to take these pills, a sip of water after every pill, and then a giant thing of water," she concluded.
In response, the brunette beauty was slammed for sharing too much by Twitter users.
"She's a classy one," one hater penned.
"Queen Overshare does it again," a second person wrote, while a third asked, "Is there a more annoying celeb than this woman?"
However, one person defended Teigen in the comments for educating the public about the importance of checking for cancer, saying, "Ah yes, teaching people about cancer screening in a realistic and non-terrifying way. How terrible she is!"