Chrissy Teigen 'So Excited' Daughter Esti, 9 Months, Has Started Crawling: See the Cute Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating a major milestone!
On Thursday, October 5, the model uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story to reveal their 9-month-old daughter, Esti, has started crawling.
"We've got a crawler and it is SO CUTE," the mom-of-four, 37, captioned the photo, which showed only the tot's lower half, as her head and arms were covered by a curtain she was crawling behind. "My other babies were scooters so this is so exciting for me!!"
It was just one month ago that their little girl hit another marker, as Teigen showcased the baby's budding teeth coming in, and in August, the tot began to say her first word, "Dada."
As Esti grows by the day, the model and The Voice star, 44, are also busy with their other baby, son Wren, who they welcomed via surrogate in June.
Teigen explained they decided to try and conceive via IVF and surrogacy in tandem to increase their chances of a pregnancy after she had to undergo a life-saving abortion in 2020.
The couple is also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, and while Legend acknowledged they are "very outnumbered now," the parents are still "having fun."
"The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house," he said in an interview earlier this year. "Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
The Cravings cookbook author revealed it's always been her dream to have four children, so "now they can sit back a little and enjoy what they’ve managed to build together."
Legend even cut down on work to be home more often.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows," he explained, confessing his wife "probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
The singer's "moderately reduced schedule" has also allowed him to spend more time with his spouse. In fact, the two threw a 10-year anniversary party in Lake Como, Italy, with their inner circle last month.
"Chrissy and John have been through so much in the past few years. It’s pushed their relationship to the limit," the source spilled to a magazine, possibly referring to the model's abortion. "So they wanted to renew their commitment to each other in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives."
The brunette beauty shared photos from the event on Instagram and gushed over the elegant festivties.
"I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together," she wrote. "All I can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives."