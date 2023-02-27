Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Spend The Weekend Spoiling Their Kids After Singer Shares He's Cutting Back On Work This Year: Photos
A weekend of family fun! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend spent the last few days doting on their eldest tots, son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6.
"Weekend wrap — @eatatchain, dave and butt hurts (as miles says), home 💕," she captioned a set of snaps on Sunday, February 26.
Pictures included the gang at the arcade, Miles snoozing in bed and a close-up shot of their newborn daughter, Esti, who they welcomed last month.
The relaxing weekend comes after the EGOT winner, 44, spilled he would be cutting back on his workload this year in order to spend more time at home.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows," he shared in a recent interview. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later."
"So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule," acknowledged the crooner. "Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."
And despite the fact that the model, 37, and her hubby now have a new member of their household, Legend insisted things at home are running as smooth as ever.
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he explained of not feeling stressed. "So dare I say, it's easier."
- John Legend Admits Chrissy Teigen 'Wishes' He Would Cut Back On Work More After Welcoming Baby No. 3
- In Sickness & In Health! John Legend Takes Over Chrissy Teigen's Instagram For Baking Session After Model Falls Ill
- Chrissy Teigen Admits She's 'Feeling Annoyed' By Husband John Legend As Couple Adjusts To Raising 3 Kids
It also helps that they've hired nannies — plus, the parents-of-three's first two tykes adore their baby sister.
"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," the "All of You" singer confessed on a talk show earlier this month. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Emphasized Legend in a separate interview, "My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."