OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoNEWS

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Spend The Weekend Spoiling Their Kids After Singer Shares He's Cutting Back On Work This Year: Photos

chrissy teigen john legend weekend family
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A weekend of family fun! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend spent the last few days doting on their eldest tots, son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6.

"Weekend wrap — @eatatchain, dave and butt hurts (as miles says), home 💕," she captioned a set of snaps on Sunday, February 26.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen john legend
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Pictures included the gang at the arcade, Miles snoozing in bed and a close-up shot of their newborn daughter, Esti, who they welcomed last month.

The relaxing weekend comes after the EGOT winner, 44, spilled he would be cutting back on his workload this year in order to spend more time at home.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen john legend
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows," he shared in a recent interview. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later."

"So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule," acknowledged the crooner. "Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."

Article continues below advertisement

And despite the fact that the model, 37, and her hubby now have a new member of their household, Legend insisted things at home are running as smooth as ever.

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he explained of not feeling stressed. "So dare I say, it's easier."

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
chrissy teigen john legend
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

It also helps that they've hired nannies — plus, the parents-of-three's first two tykes adore their baby sister.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," the "All of You" singer confessed on a talk show earlier this month. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Emphasized Legend in a separate interview, "My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.