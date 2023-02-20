Chrissy Teigen Admits She's 'Feeling Annoyed' By Husband John Legend As Couple Adjusts To Raising 3 Kids
Chrissy Teigen's marriage to superstar John Legend is just as relatable as everyone else's!
On Sunday, February 19, the 37-year-old humorously opened up about her feelings via Instagram and revealed certain coping mechanisms that had been recommended by her therapist.
"John: Gets home at 5 p.m.," Teigen captioned her Instagram Story, as she made a meme out of her emotions.
"Me to my feelings app," the mom-of-three continued, proceeding to log that she was "feeling annoyed" at 5:30 p.m.
A few hours later, Teigen clarified her original post and provided a better explanation as to what she shared.
"Lol it’s an app called 'how we feel' — my therapist [is] having me use [it] because I have trouble knowing how I’m feeling or describing how something made me feel in the past," the Cravings: Hungry For More author explained.
Teigen appeared to be in the mood for jokes on Sunday, as she also shared highlights of her kids participating in various activities alongside yet another comical caption.
"'What’d you do today,' my kids: 'Nothing,'" she stated, despite sharing pictures of her little ones helping their momma push their newborn's stroller, heading horseback riding, making clay superhero figures, playing tennis and having fun at an indoor trampoline park.
"Always. Like they signed an NDA," Legend quipped in his wife's comments section in regard to the the longtime lovers' adorable children.
Katy Perry also agreed with the classic response from kids, stating, "one day they will realize mama-ing is thee job of all jobs 🙏🏻."
Teigen's candid social media posts come just one month after the Hollywood couple welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti.
Legend confirmed the news during a private concert, noting they met "the little baby this morning," on Friday, January 13, adding, "what a blessed day."
Less than one week later, the television personality made the news of her daughter Instagram official, stating: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna, [6],and Miles, [4], so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."