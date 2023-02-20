Chrissy Teigen Admits She's 'Feeling Annoyed' By Husband John Legend As Couple Adjusts To Raising 3 Kids

Teigen's candid social media posts come just one month after the Hollywood couple welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti.

Legend confirmed the news during a private concert, noting they met "the little baby this morning," on Friday, January 13, adding, "what a blessed day."

Less than one week later, the television personality made the news of her daughter Instagram official, stating: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna, [6],and Miles, [4], so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."