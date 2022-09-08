John Legend Calls Kanye West's Presidential Run A 'Clear Scam'

John Legend and Kanye West grew distant with friends in recent years. Now, the "In My Mind" artist has revealed where he stands with the Yeezy founder and what led to their public fallout.

Legend, 43, explained that his split with West, 45, was primarily due to political differences. "He was very upset with me that I didn't support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship," the singer shared.